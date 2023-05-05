Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attended KCMA’s 67th Annual Spring Leadership Conference
Sarasota, FL, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is a voluntary, non-profit trade association founded in 1955 that represents North American cabinet manufacturers and suppliers. With a membership now over 300 strong throughout the United States, KCMA works to advance the industry through advocacy, setting standards, sponsoring research, and providing management tools and educational programs. KCMA sets nationally recognized performance standards for cabinets with the KCMA Certification.
Each year, KCMA members gather for this high-caliber KCMA Annual Convention and Leadership Conference. It's recognized within the cabinet manufacturing industry as a must-attend gathering at which superior speakers, well-known economists, expert consultants, and best-in-class practitioners present and discuss industry trends, and the economy.
The Keynote Speaker, Wyatt Bassett, CEO of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company shared the successes and pitfalls of Lessons Learned during 20 years of Bedroom Furniture Anti-Dumping Cases. One of the many other excellent speakers at the Conference included Danushka Nanayakkara - Skillington, Assistant Vice President for Forecasting, National Association of Home Builders, who spoke about the economic trends in the housing industry, the impact of rising interest rates, increased material costs, inflation, and tax legislation on single and multi-family housing. Other speakers included Jim Nowakowski, President, Interline Creative Group, Inc., who provided a comprehensive strategic platform that helps transform management teams by using proven basics of marketing and advertising. Ben Utecht, Chief Culture Officer and Chief Growth Officer, Behavioral Essentials and True North Equity Partners, a Super Bowl XLI champion with the Indianapolis Colts, explained how these championship principles are the backbone for off-the-field success as well. "The 4 Ls," Listening, Learning, Language and Love, are foundational in both life and business; and the Emerging Leaders Council of cabinet manufacturers, comprised a panel of Edwin Underwood, President & COO, Marsh Furniture Company, served as Moderator, Vince Mullet, President, Mullet Cabinet, Jeff Caldwell, General Manager, Hi-Lo Industries, Inc., Jeremy Seykora, Director of Manufacturing, Showplace Cabinetry, and Stephen Wellborn, Director of Product Research, Wellborn Cabinet, had an open panel discussion on "Running the Business."
McElmeel said, "I always look forward to attending this conference, as it gives me a chance to interact with our clients and other Kitchen and Bath Industry manufacturers and suppliers. KCMA's leadership, especially Betsy Natz, KCMA CEO, should be especially proud as this year's Conference in Destin, FL, as it was the best KCMA Conference I have ever attended. They say if you can walk away from a conference with just one idea to implement in your business, it was worthwhile attending. I left this conference with multiple ideas that we will begin implementing at Brooke Chase Associates."
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has grown into an international retained executive search firm specializing in the identification, evaluation, and placement of qualified industry professionals. Our recruiting techniques are precise and direct. We have one of the strongest databases in the search profession containing profiles of over 52,000 qualified professionals. Additionally, our strength in research permits us to go beyond our past contacts and target companies to identify potential candidates in any functional discipline. Our clients are the virtual "Who's Who" of The Kitchen Cabinet Industry.
Our business is driven by a single principle;
Successful companies start with successful people.
We Strategize, Execute, and Deliver...PERIOD.
It is this understanding that has guided us in recruiting top talent for many of the most successful organization in industry.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information, contact:
Joseph McElmeel
Chairman and CEO
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
941-479-6382
jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
www.brookechase.com
