Stateside Affairs Named Winner of Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2023 American Business Awards® for Achievements in Website Development
Stateside Affairs was the only award winner representing a New Jersey company in two categories. Additionally, Stateside Affairs’ Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications Professional of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Marketer of the Year category. She was the sole award winner representing a company from the State of New Jersey in both of these categories.
Manasquan, NJ, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In light of Small Business Month, Stateside Affairs is honored to win the Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Web Writing/Content category of the 21st annual American Business Awards®. Stateside Affairs also won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Achievement in User Interface Design category. Stateside Affairs was the only award winner representing a New Jersey company in both of these categories. The government affairs and public relations company’s award submissions were in regard to a complete overhaul of The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth’s website, www.hacenj.com, since the beginning of 2021. Additionally, Stateside Affairs’ Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications Professional of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Marketer of the Year category. She was the sole award winner representing a company from the State of New Jersey in both of these categories.
This is the first time Stateside Affairs has submitted nominations to the ABAs and subsequently the first time the company has been named a winner of Gold and Bronze awards. Judges commented on the submissions, “Stateside Affairs has done well. The writer accurately articulated the entry for this award in the written section and provided supporting links, validating all they did.” The judges also remarked, “Great job identifying the challenges of the old website and how the update worked to correct these issues. You also highlight how this project was a collaborative effort by showcasing what each team member contributed to the new website. The revamped home page is balanced with text and photos, and the addition of a ‘social media’ section helps the user engage with your content on various platforms. Your new press room points to the success of HACE by highlighting the organization’s ongoing impact in the community. Garnering local media coverage for your programs also demonstrates the value of your work.”
HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart shared how Stateside Affairs provided value to the housing authority, “The care that their staff shows to us, not only with our staff but with the residents, they're very thoughtful, very engaging, very aware. I can't say enough good things about Stateside Affairs and the work that they do.”
Stateside Affairs President and CEO Cristina Pinzon; Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta, who served as the account manager for HACE; and Web Developer Mike Darche spearheaded this website overhaul. Stateside Affairs’ Cristina Pinzon celebrated the achievement, “We are immensely grateful for having been recognized with a Gold award for the second time in a Stevie Awards program. Our team has proven itself to be skilled in their crafts and able to exceed clients’ expectations time and again.”
To showcase the faces behind HACE, LisaMarie provided social media and media relations services to HACE to bolster its communications with residents and the media. All of the social media efforts were integrated on the homepage of the website and all of the media coverage was added to the website’s news tab. The website overhaul resulted in a fresh new look with graphic designs/media/photo/video elements, refreshed written content across all web pages and new press release content, new subpages under two new interactive portals, two additional main menu web pages and several new subpages, and overall increased visibility of all of the housing authority’s community efforts and offerings. HACE’s website has become more accessible for the residents HACE serves, especially during a time of uncertainty such as the pandemic.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” stated Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. Learn more about The ABAs at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Stateside Affairs
Stateside Affairs is an award-winning, woman and minority-owned government affairs and public relations company based in New Jersey. Founded in 2015, the company’s reputation for success has garnered both state and regional recognition for its work in public affairs as well as print and digital communications. As industry leaders, the Stateside Affairs team prides itself in delivering plans that are beautifully designed and skillfully executed, gaining its clients nationwide recognition for quality work. For more information about Stateside Affairs, visit www.statesideaffairs.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
This is the first time Stateside Affairs has submitted nominations to the ABAs and subsequently the first time the company has been named a winner of Gold and Bronze awards. Judges commented on the submissions, “Stateside Affairs has done well. The writer accurately articulated the entry for this award in the written section and provided supporting links, validating all they did.” The judges also remarked, “Great job identifying the challenges of the old website and how the update worked to correct these issues. You also highlight how this project was a collaborative effort by showcasing what each team member contributed to the new website. The revamped home page is balanced with text and photos, and the addition of a ‘social media’ section helps the user engage with your content on various platforms. Your new press room points to the success of HACE by highlighting the organization’s ongoing impact in the community. Garnering local media coverage for your programs also demonstrates the value of your work.”
HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart shared how Stateside Affairs provided value to the housing authority, “The care that their staff shows to us, not only with our staff but with the residents, they're very thoughtful, very engaging, very aware. I can't say enough good things about Stateside Affairs and the work that they do.”
Stateside Affairs President and CEO Cristina Pinzon; Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta, who served as the account manager for HACE; and Web Developer Mike Darche spearheaded this website overhaul. Stateside Affairs’ Cristina Pinzon celebrated the achievement, “We are immensely grateful for having been recognized with a Gold award for the second time in a Stevie Awards program. Our team has proven itself to be skilled in their crafts and able to exceed clients’ expectations time and again.”
To showcase the faces behind HACE, LisaMarie provided social media and media relations services to HACE to bolster its communications with residents and the media. All of the social media efforts were integrated on the homepage of the website and all of the media coverage was added to the website’s news tab. The website overhaul resulted in a fresh new look with graphic designs/media/photo/video elements, refreshed written content across all web pages and new press release content, new subpages under two new interactive portals, two additional main menu web pages and several new subpages, and overall increased visibility of all of the housing authority’s community efforts and offerings. HACE’s website has become more accessible for the residents HACE serves, especially during a time of uncertainty such as the pandemic.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” stated Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. Learn more about The ABAs at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Stateside Affairs
Stateside Affairs is an award-winning, woman and minority-owned government affairs and public relations company based in New Jersey. Founded in 2015, the company’s reputation for success has garnered both state and regional recognition for its work in public affairs as well as print and digital communications. As industry leaders, the Stateside Affairs team prides itself in delivering plans that are beautifully designed and skillfully executed, gaining its clients nationwide recognition for quality work. For more information about Stateside Affairs, visit www.statesideaffairs.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact
Stateside AffairsContact
Laura Gaviria
732-612-3045
statesideaffairs.com
Laura Gaviria
732-612-3045
statesideaffairs.com
Categories