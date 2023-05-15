Stateside Affairs Named Winner of Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2023 American Business Awards® for Achievements in Website Development

Stateside Affairs was the only award winner representing a New Jersey company in two categories. Additionally, Stateside Affairs’ Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications Professional of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Marketer of the Year category. She was the sole award winner representing a company from the State of New Jersey in both of these categories.