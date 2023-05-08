Vegan Facebook Groups Reach 10,000+ Daily Visitors, Contributing to Global Impact
Philadelphia, PA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 10 years ago www.LouisXXVI.com built 200 Vegan groups on Facebook, based on the most populated cities around the world. Today the groups have grown to 125,000 members & are averaging about 10,000+ visitors every day inside Facebook.
www.LaserLightShow.org/Vegan-Facebook-Groups
Vegan Los Angeles is averaging 1,000 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Los.Angeles
Vegan Houston Texas is averaging 1,000 to 1,800 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Houstin.TX
Vegan Boston Massachusetts is averaging 1,000 to 2,000 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Boston.Massachusetts
Vegan Colorado Springs CO is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Colorado.Springs.CO
Vegan Denver Colorado is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Denver.Colorado
Over the past 10 years the vegan groups have:
[1] Assisted in making all 11 public hospitals in NYC convert to a Plant Based Meal as being the 1st & "default" meal option. Sept 29, 2022. Press release https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/705-22/mayor-adams-nyc-h-h-ceo-katz-successful-rollout-expansion-plant-based-meals-as
[2] Created marriages for hundreds of vegan couples.
[3] Saved the lives of billions of animals.
[4] Converted thousands of carnivores & vegetarians into vegans.
Restaurants post pics of food & specials. People share events, and ask questions about neighborhood recommendations, etc...
These groups have helped to influence change on a global scale and are some of the greatest websites on the internet such as:
Vegan Los Angeles - 6,000 members
Beijing, China Vegan - 5,000 members
Vegan Houston - 5,500 members
Vegan Boston, Massachusetts - 5,500 members
Vegan Denver, Colorado - 3,000 members
Vegan Colorado Springs, CO - 4,000 members
Vegan Raleigh, NC - 3,000 members
Vegan Louisville, KY- 3,000 members
Vegan Charlotte, NC - 3,000 members
Berlin, Germany Vegan - 4,000 members
Vegan Washington, DC - 2,000 members
Vegan Atlanta, GA - 2,000 members
Vegan Minneapolis, MN - 2,000 members
Vegan San Antonio, TX - 2,000 members
Vegan Austin, TX - 1,000 members
Vegan Phoenix, AZ - 1,000 members
Vegan Philadelphia - 1,000 members
Vegan Omaha, NE - 1,000 members
Vegan San Francisco - 1,000 members
Vegan Miami, FL - 1,000 members
Vegan Las Vegas - 1,000 members
Plus 200 More Cities -
www.LaserLightShow.org/Vegan-Facebook-Groups
The groups are moderated by a team of volunteers who ensure that only relevant and valuable content is shared. With over 200 cities represented, these vegan groups continue to make a positive impact and are an essential resource for those looking to join the vegan community.
www.LaserLightShow.org/Vegan-Facebook-Groups
Vegan Los Angeles is averaging 1,000 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Los.Angeles
Vegan Houston Texas is averaging 1,000 to 1,800 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Houstin.TX
Vegan Boston Massachusetts is averaging 1,000 to 2,000 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Boston.Massachusetts
Vegan Colorado Springs CO is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Colorado.Springs.CO
Vegan Denver Colorado is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Denver.Colorado
Over the past 10 years the vegan groups have:
[1] Assisted in making all 11 public hospitals in NYC convert to a Plant Based Meal as being the 1st & "default" meal option. Sept 29, 2022. Press release https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/705-22/mayor-adams-nyc-h-h-ceo-katz-successful-rollout-expansion-plant-based-meals-as
[2] Created marriages for hundreds of vegan couples.
[3] Saved the lives of billions of animals.
[4] Converted thousands of carnivores & vegetarians into vegans.
Restaurants post pics of food & specials. People share events, and ask questions about neighborhood recommendations, etc...
These groups have helped to influence change on a global scale and are some of the greatest websites on the internet such as:
Vegan Los Angeles - 6,000 members
Beijing, China Vegan - 5,000 members
Vegan Houston - 5,500 members
Vegan Boston, Massachusetts - 5,500 members
Vegan Denver, Colorado - 3,000 members
Vegan Colorado Springs, CO - 4,000 members
Vegan Raleigh, NC - 3,000 members
Vegan Louisville, KY- 3,000 members
Vegan Charlotte, NC - 3,000 members
Berlin, Germany Vegan - 4,000 members
Vegan Washington, DC - 2,000 members
Vegan Atlanta, GA - 2,000 members
Vegan Minneapolis, MN - 2,000 members
Vegan San Antonio, TX - 2,000 members
Vegan Austin, TX - 1,000 members
Vegan Phoenix, AZ - 1,000 members
Vegan Philadelphia - 1,000 members
Vegan Omaha, NE - 1,000 members
Vegan San Francisco - 1,000 members
Vegan Miami, FL - 1,000 members
Vegan Las Vegas - 1,000 members
Plus 200 More Cities -
www.LaserLightShow.org/Vegan-Facebook-Groups
The groups are moderated by a team of volunteers who ensure that only relevant and valuable content is shared. With over 200 cities represented, these vegan groups continue to make a positive impact and are an essential resource for those looking to join the vegan community.
Contact
Louis Capet XXVIContact
Matt Falcone
215-888-8080
www.LaserLightShow.org
MF@LaserLightShow.ORG
Twitter @LaserLightShow
Instagram @louis_capet_xxvi
www.linkedin.com/in/lasers
Matt Falcone
215-888-8080
www.LaserLightShow.org
MF@LaserLightShow.ORG
Twitter @LaserLightShow
Instagram @louis_capet_xxvi
www.linkedin.com/in/lasers
Categories