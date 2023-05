Vegan Facebook Groups Reach 10,000+ Daily Visitors, Contributing to Global Impact

Philadelphia, PA, May 08, 2023 --( PR.com )-- 10 years ago www.LouisXXVI.com built 200 Vegan groups on Facebook, based on the most populated cities around the world. Today the groups have grown to 125,000 members & are averaging about 10,000+ visitors every day inside Facebook.www.LaserLightShow.org/Vegan-Facebook-GroupsVegan Los Angeles is averaging 1,000 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Los.AngelesVegan Houston Texas is averaging 1,000 to 1,800 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Houstin.TXVegan Boston Massachusetts is averaging 1,000 to 2,000 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Boston.MassachusettsVegan Colorado Springs CO is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Colorado.Springs.COVegan Denver Colorado is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Denver.ColoradoOver the past 10 years the vegan groups have:[1] Assisted in making all 11 public hospitals in NYC convert to a Plant Based Meal as being the 1st & "default" meal option. Sept 29, 2022. Press release https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/705-22/mayor-adams-nyc-h-h-ceo-katz-successful-rollout-expansion-plant-based-meals-as[2] Created marriages for hundreds of vegan couples.[3] Saved the lives of billions of animals.[4] Converted thousands of carnivores & vegetarians into vegans.Restaurants post pics of food & specials. People share events, and ask questions about neighborhood recommendations, etc...These groups have helped to influence change on a global scale and are some of the greatest websites on the internet such as:Vegan Los Angeles - 6,000 membersBeijing, China Vegan - 5,000 membersVegan Houston - 5,500 membersVegan Boston, Massachusetts - 5,500 membersVegan Denver, Colorado - 3,000 membersVegan Colorado Springs, CO - 4,000 membersVegan Raleigh, NC - 3,000 membersVegan Louisville, KY- 3,000 membersVegan Charlotte, NC - 3,000 membersBerlin, Germany Vegan - 4,000 membersVegan Washington, DC - 2,000 membersVegan Atlanta, GA - 2,000 membersVegan Minneapolis, MN - 2,000 membersVegan San Antonio, TX - 2,000 membersVegan Austin, TX - 1,000 membersVegan Phoenix, AZ - 1,000 membersVegan Philadelphia - 1,000 membersVegan Omaha, NE - 1,000 membersVegan San Francisco - 1,000 membersVegan Miami, FL - 1,000 membersVegan Las Vegas - 1,000 membersPlus 200 More Cities -www.LaserLightShow.org/Vegan-Facebook-GroupsThe groups are moderated by a team of volunteers who ensure that only relevant and valuable content is shared. With over 200 cities represented, these vegan groups continue to make a positive impact and are an essential resource for those looking to join the vegan community.