Kalil Bottling Co. Announces Three Executive Leadership Promotions
Kalil Bottling Co., a private bottler and nationally recognized leader in beverage distribution and new brand growth, announced the promotion of three employees to the position of Vice President to further support its strategic business initiatives. In addition to other responsibilities, the three will assist the company’s Vice President of Marketing, Ray Wheeler, in bringing new brands into the company’s expansive portfolio.
Tempe, AZ, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kalil Bottling Co., a private bottler and nationally recognized leader in beverage distribution and new brand growth, announced the promotion of three employees to the position of Vice President to further support its strategic business initiatives. In addition to other responsibilities, the three will assist the company’s Vice President of Marketing, Ray Wheeler, in bringing new brands into the company’s expansive portfolio.
Randy Bright, CFO has been additionally named as Vice President. Bright joined Kalil in 2014, moving over from Dr Pepper Snapple Group (now Keurig Dr Pepper). Prior to DPSG, Bright held a long-term leadership role with All American Bottling Corporation and was based in Louisville, KY. In addition to corporate finance responsibilities, Bright has been instrumental in the transformational elements of the company involving plant production and contract packing sales. “His promotion recognizes the vital role he has played – and will continue to play – in strengthening our industry-leading position and developing additional strategic alliances,” President John P. Kalil said.
John C. Kalil has been promoted to Vice President. Lifelong in the business, Kalil has done everything from filling vending machines to running merchandising and sales routes, new business development solicitation, in-house brand development for Monster Energy, and key account management for some of the company’s largest chain store accounts. While working in commercial real estate, Kalil also helped the company locate and purchase its current building in Tempe. Expanding upon his current role as Senior Key Account Manager, Kalil’s purview will extend to all aspects of the business, including real estate-related matters, financial analytics and special projects. He will also assist the company’s Vice President of Marketing with the review and implementation of new franchise agreements.
Nicholas Kalil has been promoted to Vice President. Kalil got his official start filling vending machines at the Arizona State Fair on his way home from high school, but he’s been handing out soda at the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner in Phoenix since the 1980s. “I’ve been working here since before I was working here,” Kalil said. His extensive background includes vending, merchandising, fountain account management, new account generation, and transformational special projects. He managed, restructured and expanded the New Business Development Solicitor department and was instrumental in assisting the company’s Advertising and Promotions Director through a department transition as well. He is currently a Key Account Manager. Building on his proven track record and ability to fill a variety of critical roles, Kalil will continue to manage some of the company’s largest chain store accounts, while becoming more involved in day-to-day business operations at the highest level.
About Kalil Bottling Co.:
Founded in 1948 in Tucson, Arizona, Kalil Bottling Co. is a nationally recognized leader in new beverage growth and beverage distribution, as well as a private bottler, located in and serving the state of Arizona via three distribution centers. The company’s well-rounded portfolio offers a high-quality beverage selection, including carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), waters, seltzers, ready-to-drink teas, lemonades, performance hydration beverages and energy drinks.
Randy Bright, CFO has been additionally named as Vice President. Bright joined Kalil in 2014, moving over from Dr Pepper Snapple Group (now Keurig Dr Pepper). Prior to DPSG, Bright held a long-term leadership role with All American Bottling Corporation and was based in Louisville, KY. In addition to corporate finance responsibilities, Bright has been instrumental in the transformational elements of the company involving plant production and contract packing sales. “His promotion recognizes the vital role he has played – and will continue to play – in strengthening our industry-leading position and developing additional strategic alliances,” President John P. Kalil said.
John C. Kalil has been promoted to Vice President. Lifelong in the business, Kalil has done everything from filling vending machines to running merchandising and sales routes, new business development solicitation, in-house brand development for Monster Energy, and key account management for some of the company’s largest chain store accounts. While working in commercial real estate, Kalil also helped the company locate and purchase its current building in Tempe. Expanding upon his current role as Senior Key Account Manager, Kalil’s purview will extend to all aspects of the business, including real estate-related matters, financial analytics and special projects. He will also assist the company’s Vice President of Marketing with the review and implementation of new franchise agreements.
Nicholas Kalil has been promoted to Vice President. Kalil got his official start filling vending machines at the Arizona State Fair on his way home from high school, but he’s been handing out soda at the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner in Phoenix since the 1980s. “I’ve been working here since before I was working here,” Kalil said. His extensive background includes vending, merchandising, fountain account management, new account generation, and transformational special projects. He managed, restructured and expanded the New Business Development Solicitor department and was instrumental in assisting the company’s Advertising and Promotions Director through a department transition as well. He is currently a Key Account Manager. Building on his proven track record and ability to fill a variety of critical roles, Kalil will continue to manage some of the company’s largest chain store accounts, while becoming more involved in day-to-day business operations at the highest level.
About Kalil Bottling Co.:
Founded in 1948 in Tucson, Arizona, Kalil Bottling Co. is a nationally recognized leader in new beverage growth and beverage distribution, as well as a private bottler, located in and serving the state of Arizona via three distribution centers. The company’s well-rounded portfolio offers a high-quality beverage selection, including carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), waters, seltzers, ready-to-drink teas, lemonades, performance hydration beverages and energy drinks.
Contact
Kalil Bottling Co.Contact
Kaley Kalil
480-642-7777
www.kalilbottling.com
Kaley Kalil
480-642-7777
www.kalilbottling.com
Categories