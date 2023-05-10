Premium Gold Coast Removals Now Offering Dedicated Elderly Moving Services
Premium Gold Coast Removals, the leading removalists on the Gold Coast, are proud to announce the launch of their new dedicated moving services for elderly customers.
Gold Coast, Australia, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new elderly moving services are designed to meet the special needs of elderly customers and those with special requirements, who may not be able to carry out a standard removal and relocation service. The experienced and professional team at Premium Gold Coast Removals understand that moving house can often be an overwhelming experience, so they offer a tailored service to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
The team at Premium Gold Coast Removals are committed to providing the highest level of service for their clients. Their professional staff are experienced in dealing with elderly customers, and their specialized staff are trained in providing specialized care for those who may require extra help during their move.
The team understand that elderly customers may have difficulty with packing and unpacking their belongings, so they offer a full packing and unpacking service as part of their offering. They also have special teams dedicated to helping with loading and unloading furniture and other large items, as well as providing assistance when moving larger items such as pianos.
The company also offers other services such as storage solutions and pet relocation, so that customers can benefit from a comprehensive service package. All staff are fully insured and will take every precaution to ensure the safety of customers’ goods during the move.
Premium Gold Coast Removals’ commitment to customer service and satisfaction goes far beyond simply providing an efficient move. The team understand that their customers’ comfort and peace of mind is of the utmost importance and they aim to provide a stress-free service that makes the experience of moving home as pleasant as possible.
With Premium Gold Coast Removals’ elderly moving services, elderly customers can be safe in the knowledge that their belongings will be handled with care and respect throughout the entire process. The company’s commitment to quality and customer service is second to none, and they are proud to provide a comprehensive range of services for elderly customers.
For more information about Premium Gold Coast Removals’ elderly moving services, or to book a move, please visit their website at www.premiumremovals.com.au or call them on 1300 927 522.
Rick Cunha
+61 1300 927 522
https://premiumremovals.com.au/
