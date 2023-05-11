Flags of the Fallen Presents Flags in Honor of Fallen Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles "Charlie" Herring
Pembroke Pines, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday May 4, 2023, Flags of the Fallen Founder Michael Morgan presented two flags in honor of Pembroke Pines Police Department Officer, Charles "Charlie" Herring.
The flags were presented at the Pembroke Pines Police Department Headquarters, in Broward County, Florida.
The first flag was presented to Herring's former wife, Sylvia, and his four children. A second flag was presented to the Pembroke Pines Police Department. The department will display the flag in a place of honor in their headquarters.
Charlie Herring was a U.S. Army veteran and had served with the Pembroke Pines Police Department for 21 years. He had previously served with the Starke Police Department for three years. He earned numerous awards during his career, including being named Pembroke Pines Officer of the Year in 2015.
Officer Charles Herring's End of Watch was February 9, 2023.
Contact
John Gomez
321-831-2750
www.flagsofthefallen.org
