Flags of the Fallen Presents Flag to Family of Fallen Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Senior Investigator
West Palm Beach, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday May 5, 2023, Flags of the Fallen Founder Michael Morgan and Board Member John Gomez presented two flags to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to honor Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson.
The flags were presented at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission office in St. Lucie County, Florida.
The first flag was presented to Patterson's wife, Alisha, and his two children. A second flag was presented to FWC Major Dustin Bonds, Regional Commander. That flag will be hung in a place of honor at the Commission's office in West Palm Beach.
Senior Investigator Patterson began his career with the FWC in January 2007 and was assigned to St. Lucie County in FWC South Region Alpha, where he spent his entire career. He was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He was a devoted father and husband and was very involved in his church and community. He was also active in Future Farmers of America, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County.
Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson's End of Watch was June 9, 2022.
The flags were presented at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission office in St. Lucie County, Florida.
The first flag was presented to Patterson's wife, Alisha, and his two children. A second flag was presented to FWC Major Dustin Bonds, Regional Commander. That flag will be hung in a place of honor at the Commission's office in West Palm Beach.
Senior Investigator Patterson began his career with the FWC in January 2007 and was assigned to St. Lucie County in FWC South Region Alpha, where he spent his entire career. He was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He was a devoted father and husband and was very involved in his church and community. He was also active in Future Farmers of America, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County.
Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson's End of Watch was June 9, 2022.
Contact
Flags of the Fallen, Inc.Contact
John Gomez
321-831-2750
www.flagsofthefallen.org
John Gomez
321-831-2750
www.flagsofthefallen.org
Categories