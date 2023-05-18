A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2023
London, United Kingdom, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2023 today. The awards were presented by guest speaker Ollie Ollerton, former UK Special Forces Soldier and directing staff (DS) from Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, following a lively lunch held at Glaziers Hall in London and hosted by A-Team Group president and chief content officer Andrew Delaney.
The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
This year, the awards included more than 30 categories of RegTech solutions ranging from Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution to Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance, Best Compliance as a Service Solution, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management, Best ESG Regulatory Solution, Best Solution for Institutional Crypto-Assets, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Matt Smith, CEO at SteelEye.
Delaney said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards – Europe, and thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2023 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAwardsEuro, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegHub.ESG
RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Matt Smith, CEO, SteelEye
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - ComplyPortal
Best Solution for Basel IV - ElysianNXt
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - eflow Global
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - Gresham Technologies
Best Solution for Records Retention - ION
Best Know Your Customer Solution - KYC Portal
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Moody's Analytics
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - MCO MyComplianceOffice
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Novatus Advisory
Best Solution for Managing Financial Crime - ORACLE
Best Solution for Sanctions Management - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Solution for Tax Compliance - Regnology
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - SIX
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - SteelEye
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Solution for Institutional Crypto-Assets - MAP S.Platis
Best Solution for FRTB - Alveo
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Cassini Systems
Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - InsiderList
Best Solution for Benchmark Regulation Rimes
Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Salt Communications
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Solidus Labs
Best Solution for EMIR - ACA Group
Best Solution for Stress Testing - Adenza
Best Solution for DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) - AQMetrics
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo
Best RegTech Start Up - FinCrime Dynamics
Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - NICE Actimize
Best Data Privacy Solution - Solidatus
Categories