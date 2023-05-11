Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Introduces "Hugo" from the Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC. introduces “Hugo” - influenced by ancient and inimitable wood-working techniques of Italy. This cremation urn is unique and combines charm with the most modern pulses of contemporary design.
Dallas, TX, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new cremation urn designed in Italy, “Hugo” - featuring delicately hand-cut and carefully assembled wooden inlay designs.
Points of emphasis
1. Latest release of new high-quality beautifully inlayed wooden urn. The decorative Italian wood-inlay technique is an ancient and intricate process, making this cremation urn a powerful way to eternally memorialize a loved one after their passing.
2. The highly detailed pattern is created by shaping and carving blocks of wood. Each piece must be shaped to perfection, sanded, and refinished to fit smoothly in place. The pieces are fitted perfectly together to form a unique, geometric pattern.
3. The glossy surface is achieved through labor-intensive lacquering that involves applying a minimum of five layers of liquid varnish and sanding between each coat.
4. Geometric patterns are often seen to symbolize order, patterns, and consistency as well as unity and wholeness. These are often powerful traits seen in those who are known to help hold all the pieces of a family together and unite everyone.
5. Hugo’s pattern is influenced by ancient and inimitable wood-working techniques of Italy, a process that takes several days to complete a single piece and decades to master.
6. The combination of contrasting colors and the contemporary design make Hugo a meaningful, unique, and powerful way to remember your loved one.
“The delicate and intricate process in creating these urns marries form and function into a work of art, ensuring that it becomes a timeless family heirloom.” - GetUrns, LLC (https://www.geturns.com/collections/amalfi-collection)
GetUrns is a family-owned and operated business, offering beautiful, high-quality cremation urns and cremation jewelry. As part of the GetUrns mission, every customer receives compassionate customer service and a lot of personalization options that uniquely memorialize every dearly beloved.
Contact
GetUrnsContact
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
