A New Mentor Joins FasterCapital's Network from Georgia
Zurab Jishkariani joins FasterCapital's mentors network to help payment startups in cybersecurity and data protection among many other areas.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FasterCapital welcomes Zurab Jishkariani as a new mentor from Georgia. FasterCapital connects entrepreneurs with mentors on an international level through a huge online network.
Zurab has a financial institution background and expert in cybersecurity and prefers to mentor payment-type startups to give them the necessary guidance and knowledge to establish robust security measures for their transactions and protect their customers' sensitive information. Additionally, Zurab can assist startups in implementing compliance measures and staying up-to-date with the latest regulations in the payments industry. By mentoring payment-type startups, Zurab hopes to empower startups to grow and thrive in a competitive and constantly evolving market, while also ensuring that they prioritize the security and privacy of their users.
FasterCapital has a wide global network of mentors who can help startups in fundraising, product development, growth and expansion, project management, and many other areas.

