A Startup Expert Joins FasterCapital Global Mentors Network
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FasterCapital welcomes a new mentor from India. Mr. Abhinav Kaushal is an experienced mentor and an expert in validating startup business models, GTM strategy & benchmarking the “ASK” (required funds).
Founders can reach out to Mr. Abhinav via his LinkedIn profile to discuss how he can help them start and launch their businesses.
FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider. We help startups and small businesses worldwide and invest in them in a work-per-equity model. FasterCapital provides technical development per equity and business development per equity and helps startups and SMEs that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, micro VCs and other funding sources.
FasterCapital has a wide global network of mentors who can help startups in fundraising, product development, growth and expansion, project management, and many other areas. You can join FasterCapital's network now here: https://fastercapital.com/mentor/joinus.html.
