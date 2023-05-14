The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on FINRA Arbitration: Current Issues and Practice Tips for 2023
New York, NY, May 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: FINRA Arbitration: Current Issues and Practice Tips for 2023. This event is scheduled on May 17, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET).
Event Summary
Following the controversial ruling by Georgia State Court on the Wells Fargo arbitration award in 2022, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is now pushing for a more transparent arbitrator selection procedure. FINRA’s new proposed rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is aimed at improving the prevailing practices in the arbitration and resolution forum. While the FINRA arbitration landscape remains uncertain until the approved rule changes, practitioners must keep themselves abreast of any developments to mitigate potential drawbacks.
In this Live CLE Webcast, securities lawyer Heather B. Middleton (Riker Danzig LLP) and commercial litigator Peter J. Tepley (Rumberger Kirk) will discuss the significant updates and key issues surrounding FINRA arbitration. The distinguished speakers will also share practical tips to prepare you for a FINRA arbitration case.
Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:
• The current status of FINRA arbitration;
• FINRA Arbitration statistics
• The end of COVID-19 procedures
• Zoom is here to stay
• Advantages of and practice tips for using Zoom in FINRA Arbitration
• The current status of the Georgia State Court case and the Lowenstein Sandler Report
• Proposed Rule Changes and the status of Expungement
• The potential for AI in the FINRA arbitration world
Speakers:
Peter J. Tepley, Partner, Rumberger Kirk
Heather B. Middleton, Counsel, Riker Danzig LLP
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
