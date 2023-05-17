SMC Exhibits at Automate 2023, May 22-25 in Detroit
Automate is hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the leading global automation trade association of the robotics, machine vision, motion control, and industrial AI industries. It is the hub for automation products, partners, new applications, training, and information on the latest technologies.
Noblesville, IN, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Automate trade show is a chance to connect with more than 750+ exhibitors, 200 speakers, 25,000 registrants and experience an array of live automation solutions up close.
Visit SMC Corporation of America’s booth at #2839 to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components the Air Management System (AMS) focused on sustainability, condition-based maintenance, and digitalization by wirelessly connecting automation components for the future factory today.
Other SMC components will feature I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest technologies supporting end-of-arm tooling for robots and cobots for pick and place industrial applications with magnetic, electric and pneumatic grippers, vacuum technologies, electric and pneumatic actuators, Industrial IoT compatible sensors as well as static control ionizers.
Other products on display are:
· Wireless Communications for EOAT
· Compact & Lightweight Solenoid Valve Manifolds
· Magnetic, Electric, Pneumatic Grippers
· Vacuum Generators and Cups
· Multi-axis Linear & Guided Electric Actuators
· Category 3/4 Energy Isolation Safety Dump Valves
· Anti-static Discharge Bar, Fan, Nozzle Ionizers
· Energy Saving Leak Detection Systems
· Digital Air Gap Checking Sensor
· Thermo-Control / Chiller Units
Visit SMC's Booth # 2839 at Automate 2023 – Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Trade Show Hours:
· May 22-24 (M-W) 10:00 – 5:00 ET
· May 25 (Th) 10:00 – 3:00 ET
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
