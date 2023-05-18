A Female Expert Joins FasterCapital from Turkey
FasterCapital is welcoming a new mentor into its global mentors network, a female expert and specialist in business development.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Haya Jaber is a business development specialist with experience in managing projects and overseeing business operations. Haya has joined global FasterCapital's mentors network to get in contact with founders and entrepreneurs whom she can help and coach on developing their ideas and growing their businesses.
FasterCapital is glad to be joined by another mentor from Turkey and the team is happy to be working with more entrepreneurs and startups.
FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that helps startups raise funds, grow, and build their products, among many other services.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "The team at FasterCapital is excited to work with more experts and help more entrepreneurs from Turkey and all around the world. We believe that the more empowered and enabled female experts are the easier it is for more women to achieve their goals and reach their potential."
