Dr. Laura Aymerich-Franch Joins FasterCapital as a Mentor from the UAE
FasterCapital is welcoming a new mentor into its global mentors network, a female expert and specialist in technology and business development.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FasterCapital has been joined by Dr. Laura Aymerich-Franch from the United Arab Emirates. The mentors’ network of FasterCapital is an online network with global experts and international mentors who are interested in coaching and guiding entrepreneurs and people around the world on starting and growing successful businesses.
Dr. Laura Aymerich-Franch has more than 15 years of research experience in emerging technologies for well-being and behavioral transformation. Among others, she has been Fulbright scholar at Stanford University, Marie Curie Fellow (European Commission), and visiting scholar at the MIT Media Lab. Dr. Laura has extensive background in Communication - Media Psychology, Psychology of Behavior, and Coaching. The team at FasterCapital will connect entrepreneurs and founders who are interested in finding a mentor who can help them make their tech startups a success. Moreover, FasterCapital helps startups in finding investors, VCs, and business loan firms that fit their needs.
FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider that helps startups and small businesses worldwide and invest in them in a work-per-equity model. We provide either technical development per equity or business development per equity. We help startups and SMEs that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, micro VCs and other funding sources.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Our network is joined by experts and skilled people on a daily basis and we believe this is a huge advantage fr startups in our network and for the startup ecosystem at large."
Contact information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
+971 5558 55663
contact@fastercapital.com
https://fastercapital.com
