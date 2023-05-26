Premium Cremation Urns Retailer GetUrns Introduces "Fiore" from the Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC introduces "Fiore," inspired by fresh-cut flowers and spring gardens. The pattern is fresh and celebratory, conveying simple organic beauty found in nature, and creating an elegant remembrance of loved one from season to season.
Dallas, TX, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new cremation urn designed in Italy, "Fiore" - featuring delicately hand-cut and carefully assembled wooden inlay designs.
Points of emphasis
1. Latest release of new high-quality beautifully inlayed wooden urn. The decorative Italian wood-inlay technique is an ancient and intricate process.
2. The highly detailed pattern is created by precise hand-cutting and assembling of very thin pieces of colored wood and applying them to the surface of the urn.
3. The glossy surface is achieved through labor-intensive lacquering that involves applying a minimum of five layers of liquid varnish and sanding between each coat.
4. The Fiore is crafted from bright, light wood and shaped into a rectangular box. Each surface side of the cremation urn for ashes features sprawling vines in a yellow shade, with bursts of color in the form of small blossoming flowers in various shades of red, purple, and pink.
5. The décor of this cremation inspires a range of emotions. Swelling from tender bud to full bloom, flowers are associated with the continuous cycle of life and death. Fiore's flowers share close resemblance to the tulip flower, which are universally symbolic of love and pure devotion.
6. The vibrant colors of the flowers decorate the urn in significant meaning. The crimson red universally symbolizes love and passion. The intense violet purple represents creativity and transformation. The light pink symbolizes innocence and comfort.
"The delicate and intricate process in creating these urns marries form and function into a work of art, ensuring that it becomes a timeless family heirloom." - GetUrns, LLC: https://www.geturns.com/products/adult-amalfi-fiore-cremation-urn
GetUrns is a family-owned and operated business, offering beautiful, high-quality cremation urns and cremation jewelry. As part of the GetUrns mission, every customer receives compassionate customer service and unrivalled personalization options that uniquely memorialize every dearly beloved.
Contact
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
