Manoj Chugh, Former President of Group Public Affairs and Member Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group Joins Global Technology Research and Analyst Brand Ecosystm

Manoj Chugh, former President of Group Public Affairs and Member Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group joins global technology research and analyst brand Ecosystm as Principal Advisor. As a Principal Advisor at Ecosystm, Manoj Chugh will provide strategic counsel and guidance to Ecosystm clients, leveraging his extensive industry knowledge and transformative insights.