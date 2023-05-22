Manoj Chugh, Former President of Group Public Affairs and Member Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group Joins Global Technology Research and Analyst Brand Ecosystm
Manoj Chugh, former President of Group Public Affairs and Member Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group joins global technology research and analyst brand Ecosystm as Principal Advisor.
Singapore, Singapore, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ecosystm, a Singapore head quartered, global- technology research and advisory company, is delighted to announce that Manoj Chugh, an esteemed transformation leader and Distinguished IIT Alumnus, has joined the company as a Principal Advisor. With over four decades of experience in technology industry leadership, Manoj's expertise and vision will greatly enhance Ecosystm's strategic advisory offerings to its enterprise clients.
Most recently, Manoj served as the President of Group Public Affairs and Member, Group Executive Board for the Mahindra Group, where he led the Policy Function and played a pivotal role in shaping the federation of firms' policy and regulatory matters. His previous roles include President, Tech Mahindra Ltd; Regional President (GA) Asia Pacific & Japan, EMC Corp; President, India & SAARC, EMC Corp and President, India & SAARC, Cisco Systems India, among other prestigious board positions including non-profits.
Throughout his illustrious career, he has been instrumental in driving ground-breaking initiatives in the technology sector. His early contributions involved building the Internet and Information Infrastructure of India, laying the foundation for the country's digital revolution. Manoj's leadership and guidance were pivotal in assembling the essential building blocks that have enabled India to leapfrog and leverage digital transformation for public good.
His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the technology landscape have made him a trusted advisor to organisations across industries.
Amit Gupta, Founder & Group CEO of Ecosystm Group, expressed his excitement about Manoj's addition to the team, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Manoj Chugh to Ecosystm. His extensive experience and exceptional track record in driving high impact transformational initiatives align perfectly with our mission to provide actionable insights for organisations navigating the digital landscape. Manoj's expertise will play a crucial role in our expansion path by further strengthening our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients globally, and specifically in India where he has been involved as an architect of some of the foundational digital initiatives.”
Manoj Chugh also shared his enthusiasm for joining Ecosystm, stating, "I am honored to be joining Ecosystm as a Principal Advisor. The company's unique approach to research and consulting services, combined with its commitment to empowering organisations, resonates strongly with me. I look forward to collaborating with the Ecosystm team and contributing to their continued success in the dynamic digital era."
As a Principal Advisor at Ecosystm, Manoj Chugh will provide strategic counsel and guidance to Ecosystm clients, leveraging his extensive industry knowledge and transformative insights. His appointment reinforces Ecosystm's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and deep industry expertise to help organisations thrive in the digital age.
About Ecosystm:
Ecosystm is a Digital Research and Advisory Company that brings together tech buyers, tech vendors and analysts to enable the best decision-making in the evolving digital economy. Our Mission is to democratise technology research, with an emphasis on accessibility, transparency, and autonomy. Visit https://www.ecosystm.io/ to learn more.
