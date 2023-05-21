Nita Greer Joins Board of Directors of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum
Wilmington, DE, May 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nita Greer, Vice President of Corporate Marketing Communications for fire protection, life safety and security industry leader Telgian Holdings, Inc., was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum.
For over seven decades, Fire Fighter, known as “America’s Fireboat,” protected the United States during some of the most harrowing incidents in American history. For example, during World War II, Fire Fighter stood ready as ammunition-laden boats left for Europe from New York Harbor, providing courageous service on famous rescue missions including the fire and capsizing of the SS Normandie and the massive munitions ship El Estero fire.
On 9/11, the fireboat was tasked with the greatest challenge of her career – pumping water for three solid weeks after the Twin Towers collapsed and all water hydrants were crushed. Fire Fighter and other FDNY Marine Units were the sole source of water for firefighting efforts at Ground Zero. During this longest ever emergency call, her vintage water cannons pumped 20,000 gallons of water per minute.
In 2009, toward the end of her active career, Fire Fighter participated in the rescue of US Airways Flight 1549 passengers after its emergency landing in the Hudson River.
“It is an honor to serve on the Fire Fighter Board of Directors,” says Greer. “As a national historic landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a true American hero, Fire Fighter is a tangible example of the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of firefighters and fire protection professionals throughout history.”
Fire Fighter was designed by celebrated naval architect William Francis Gibbs in 1938 and gained rapid acclaim as a modern engineering marvel. Capable of pumping an astonishing 20,000 gallons of water per minute to nine topside fire monitors, she was powered by one of the first diesel-electric powerplants ever fitted to a vessel of her size. In fact, her design was so cutting-edge and performance so impressive, that during her entire 72-year active career, Fire Fighter remained in virtually unchanged operational condition. She outlasted all of her fireboat contemporaries and even the majority of the FDNY fireboats half her age.
Fire Fighter was decommissioned in 2010. Today, the fireboat is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of history as a memorial and teaching museum.
Greer brings over 35 years of experience in marketing communications to the Board, including strategy and planning, as well as the creation of award-winning digital and print ad campaigns, public relations, collateral and interactive projects. “I look forward to the opportunity to use my experience to help grow awareness for this incomparable vessel, ensuring her preservation for the next generation,” says Greer.
“We are pleased to welcome to Nita Greer, to the Board of Directors,” says Charles Ritchie, President & Founder of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum. “Her exceptional background and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our outreach and share Fire Fighter’s incredible story.”
About Telgian Holdings, Inc.
Telgian has been keeping people and facilities safe from fire and other disasters since 1985.
Telgian is trusted around the globe as a single-source solution for fire protection, life safety and security services. Partnering with clients across a wide variety of industries, Telgian provides innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and other disasters. Staffed with some of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry, Telgian offers C-suite risk management guidance and can take a building project from site evaluation through design, to engineering and construction, as well as perform ongoing inspections and maintenance for the life of a facility. This results in productive, profitable environments that keep facilities of all types safe and compliant.
The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with regional offices across the nation and throughout Latin America. This national and international coverage ensures that stakeholders with multiple locations across diverse areas can be assured of consistency and an exceptional level of safety protection for all of their buildings. The company services approximately 50,000 locations annually.
About the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum
The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Fire Fighter as a fully operational vessel, memorial, and teaching museum. This is a 100% volunteer organization and relies on the time, generosity, and wide expertise of the general public to help reach the goal of maintaining a truly unique piece of American maritime history.
