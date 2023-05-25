Ecosystm and Mediacorp Ink Partnership
Ecosystm and Mediacorp ink partnership to co-create new ways for technology enterprises to amplify their thought leadership and reach.
Singapore, Singapore, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ecosystm, a Singapore headquartered, global technology research and advisory company, and Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore embarking on various commercial and content collaborations. The partnership brings together Ecosystm’s deep research and thought leadership in the technology sector and Mediacorp's strong creative capabilities and wide audience reach.
Under the MOU, both parties intend to co-create new digital and on-ground touchpoints in the technology and innovation space for advertisers to drive stronger engagement with audiences. Possible initiatives include jointly developed branded content featuring key innovations and personalities in the tech enterprise world, as well as curating roundtables and business forums showcasing thought leadership in the tech innovation ecosystem in Singapore and the region.
Amit Gupta, Ecosystm Group CEO, said, “We are excited to work with Mediacorp, a household name in the media industry. This collaboration provides an opportunity for us to bring Ecosystm research and analysts’ insights to a wider audience in an age when technology is so important in our everyday lives. Together, we aim to create new and innovative touchpoints for our clients to engage with existing customers and reach new audiences.”
Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Mediacorp, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Ecosystm to create more exciting content and commercial opportunities for our clients. Leveraging Ecosystm’s deep expertise and industry know-how, we aim to catalyse more insightful and engaging conversations in the tech and innovation sphere, augmented by Mediacorp’s creative strengths and extensive transmedia reach. We look forward to a productive partnership ahead as we create unique experiences for audiences and advertisers together.”
This MOU marks Ecosystm and Mediacorp’s first-ever partnership. Details on specific initiatives and areas of collaboration between the two organisations will be shared in due course.
Media contacts
Chris White
VP Marketing & Communities
Ecosystm
chris.white@ecosystm360.com
Mark Tan
Communications Specialist
Mediacorp Pte Ltd
mark.tan@mediacorp.com.sg
About Ecosystm
Ecosystm is a Digital Research and Advisory Company that brings together tech buyers, tech vendors and analysts to enable the best decision-making in the evolving digital economy. Our Mission is to democratise technology research, with an emphasis on accessibility, transparency, and autonomy. Visit www.ecosystm.io to learn more.
About Mediacorp
Mediacorp is Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator. Its purpose is to create engaging and trusted content, as well as to connect communities and inspire people. Mediacorp engages over three million people in Singapore daily across four languages on its digital platforms, including mewatch, melisten and CNA.asia, six TV channels and 11 radio stations. Beyond Singapore, Mediacorp also has a growing international audience through CNA and content distributed across markets.
With a focus on nurturing talent and growing the sector, the company is committed to investing in nationwide initiatives like Star Search, Anugerah, Yaar Antha Star and SPOP, commissioning a wide variety of work from local content creators, and collaborating with institutes of higher learning. As Singapore’s first local Multi-Channel Network in partnership with YouTube, Mediacorp is also committed to developing a network of digital content creators.
For advertisers, Mediacorp has partnered with industry-leading brands like ESPN, Mothership, Popcorn, theAsianparent, VICE, YouTube and 99.co to form the Mediacorp Digital Network in offering more effective content-driven solutions.
Mediacorp is the recipient of industry accolades, including New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia) and Asian Academy Creative Awards.
For more information, please visit mediacorp.sg
