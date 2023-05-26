AAEON and e-con Systems Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Embedded Vision Solutions to Market
By partnering and leveraging their respective expertise, AAEON and e-con Systems expect to bring a new wave of innovation to the embedded vision market.
Taipei, Taiwan, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced embedded computing platforms, and e-con Systems, a provider of camera solutions for various industries, have announced a strategic partnership to bring innovative embedded vision solutions to market. This collaboration will leverage the expertise of both companies to provide customers with the latest cutting-edge technologies.
The partnership will focus on developing solutions for a wide range of vertical markets, including industrial automation, retail, healthcare, and transportation. AAEON's powerful embedded computers, coupled with e-con Systems' high-quality camera modules, will provide customers with complete embedded vision solutions that meet their specific requirements.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with e-con Systems to bring our customers the latest in embedded vision technology," said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Division. "By combining our strengths, we can create solutions that are tailor-made to meet our customers' needs and help them stay ahead of the competition."
"This partnership is a natural fit for us, and we are excited to be working with AAEON to provide complete vision solutions to our customers," said Gomathi Sankar, Head of Business Unit at e-con Systems. "Together, we can accelerate the time to market for the highest quality Vision products development."
The partnership between AAEON and e-con Systems is expected to bring a new wave of innovation in the embedded vision market. Both companies are committed to delivering world-class products and services that exceed customer expectations.
For more information about the partnership, please contact AAEON or e-con Systems directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
About e-con Systems
Established in 2003, e-con Systems has grown into a leading OEM camera solution provider with a wide global footprint. They provide end-to-end camera solutions like MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, time of flight cameras, and more. Over the years, they have reimagined how they are used in applications such as retail, medical, industrial, agriculture, smart city, etc.
Media Contact
John Bernard
Corporate Marketing
AAEON Technology Inc.
Phone: (886) 289-191-234
Email: JohnBernard@aaeon.com.tw
Harishankkar
VP – Business Development
e-con Systems™ Inc., +1 408 766 7503
e-con Systems™ India Pvt. Ltd., +91 44 40105522
Website: www.e-consystems.com
Email: sales@e-consystems.com
