Premium Cremation Urns Retailer GetUrns Introduces "Azzuro" from The Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC introduces "Azzuro" — featuring a delicate natural pattern that appears to flow infinitely over a calming blue sea—symbolizing life, wisdom, peace, and purity.
Dallas, TX, May 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new cremation urn designed in Italy, Azzuro — featuring delicately hand-cut and carefully assembled wooden inlay designs.
Points of emphasis
1. Latest release of a new high-quality beautifully inlayed wooden urn. The decorative design is created from a wood inlay technique, a skill for which artisans in Italy are internationally recognized. The delicate technique is learned and practiced across generations of families and takes extensive experience to master.
2. The highly detailed pattern is created by precise hand-cutting and assembling of very thin pieces of colored wood and applying them to the surface of the urn.
3. The glossy surface is achieved through labor-intensive lacquering that involves applying a minimum of five layers of liquid varnish and sanding between each coat.
4. The infinite pattern is symbolic of the cyclical nature of life itself, serving as a powerful reminder that our love for our cherished ones continues even after their passing.
5. The deep ocean blue color universally represents freedom, wisdom, trust, intuition, faith, and the home. It is a color that inspires peace and calmness in one’s soul.
6. These urns are completely crafted by hand, and due to the artisanal process required, are incredibly time-consuming to complete, with a single cremation urn often taking several days to complete. The attention to detail and difficult mastery of the process all make it a unique but powerful way to eternally memorialize a loved one after their passing.
"The delicate and intricate process in creating these urns marries form and function into a work of art, ensuring that it becomes a timeless family heirloom." - GetUrns, LLC (https://www.geturns.com/products/adult-amalfi-azzurro-cremation-urn)
GetUrns is a family-owned and operated business, offering beautiful, high-quality cremation urns and cremation jewelry. As part of the GetUrns mission, every customer receives compassionate customer service and unrivalled personalization options that uniquely memorialize every dearly beloved.
Points of emphasis
1. Latest release of a new high-quality beautifully inlayed wooden urn. The decorative design is created from a wood inlay technique, a skill for which artisans in Italy are internationally recognized. The delicate technique is learned and practiced across generations of families and takes extensive experience to master.
2. The highly detailed pattern is created by precise hand-cutting and assembling of very thin pieces of colored wood and applying them to the surface of the urn.
3. The glossy surface is achieved through labor-intensive lacquering that involves applying a minimum of five layers of liquid varnish and sanding between each coat.
4. The infinite pattern is symbolic of the cyclical nature of life itself, serving as a powerful reminder that our love for our cherished ones continues even after their passing.
5. The deep ocean blue color universally represents freedom, wisdom, trust, intuition, faith, and the home. It is a color that inspires peace and calmness in one’s soul.
6. These urns are completely crafted by hand, and due to the artisanal process required, are incredibly time-consuming to complete, with a single cremation urn often taking several days to complete. The attention to detail and difficult mastery of the process all make it a unique but powerful way to eternally memorialize a loved one after their passing.
"The delicate and intricate process in creating these urns marries form and function into a work of art, ensuring that it becomes a timeless family heirloom." - GetUrns, LLC (https://www.geturns.com/products/adult-amalfi-azzurro-cremation-urn)
GetUrns is a family-owned and operated business, offering beautiful, high-quality cremation urns and cremation jewelry. As part of the GetUrns mission, every customer receives compassionate customer service and unrivalled personalization options that uniquely memorialize every dearly beloved.
Contact
GetUrnsContact
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Categories