Shufti Pro's KYC and AML Screening Solutions Redefine Security and Compliance Standards of the Digital Sphere
Shufti Pro accelerates trust and ensures security with cutting-edge ID verification solutions, including KYC, AML screening, KYB, NFC technology, and risk assessment.
London, United Kingdom, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, a leading provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, continues to empower global businesses with its innovative product portfolio. The company provides an array of AI-powered IDV solutions, including KYC, AML screening, KYB, NFC technology, and risk assessment to verify identities, detect financial crimes, streamline customer onboarding, and assess potential risks effectively.
Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening remains the cornerstone of Shufti Pro's product offerings. The company deploys artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to perform identity verification checks and ensures a greater level of accuracy and security in the customer onboarding process. Shufti Pro’s KYC solution enables the verification of clients through government-issued ID documents, such as passports and driver's licences, or biometric analysis, such as facial recognition technology.
AML screening solutions allow merchandise to fulfil regulatory requirements and detect potential financial risks. The solution scans customers' data against global AML watchlists, sanctions lists, and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) databases to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and other fraudulent activities, safeguarding businesses’ operations and reputation.
To meet user expectations in the technologically advanced world, the global IDV provider Shufti Pro provides an NFC verification product that uses near-field communication technology for secure, reliable, and instant customer verification. The company also offers KYB verification to authenticate other companies' legal status and ownership to create trustworthy partnerships and eliminate financial risks in the business ecosystem.
"At Shufti Pro, we are committed to revolutionising the trust and security landscape through our innovative product offerings,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. “We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, continually polishing and expanding our product offerings to fulfil the evolving needs of our clients. With Shufti Pro, businesses can confidently operate in the digital age, knowing they have a trusted IDV partner by their side."
The company has recently launched a risk assessment solution that plays a crucial role in evaluating potential threats and vulnerabilities businesses face. Shufti Pro's risk assessment solution provides insights, empowering enterprises to make informed decisions, strengthen their security, and protect themselves against reputational damage and financial losses.
Last year, Shufti Pro secured $20 Million in Series A funding to accelerate its international expansion, enhance its IDV solutions and expand its compliance suite. Staying true to its word, the company is rolling out new IDV products to fulfil its vision of building a future where fraud prevention is cost-effective and accessible to every size of business.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
For more information, please contact
Paul Keene
Snr. Digital Marketing Manager | Shufti Pro
paul.k@shuftipro.com
+44 020 3435 6498
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
