Body and Menu Transforms to Bella on Top, Reflecting Its Evolution
Bacoor, Philippines, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, Body and Menu, a subsidiary of NRRE OPC, has announced its corporate name change to Bella On Top, effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future.
Since its establishment, Body and Menu has been recognized for its excellence in providing quality products and services. The decision to rebrand comes as part of our strategy to align our brand identity more closely with our current and future offerings.
"Bella On Top represents our ambitions and directions clearly. The new brand signifies our growth, innovative spirit, and commitment to delivering top-quality products/services to our customers," said CEO.
Current and prospective clients will find no change in the quality of products / services offered, or in conducting business with the new business identity. All ongoing obligations and contracts will continue to be in effect under the new name.
