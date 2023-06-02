eBlu Solutions Named to Inc. Magazine’s Vet100 List
Prior authorization software company ranked among 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses.
Louisville, KY, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions was named to the annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses. The ranking, created in partnership with Inc. magazine and Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.
Originally established as the Vet50 list, the list was expanded in 2020 to include 100 veteran-owned businesses in acknowledgement of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs.
“Our incredible team, which consists of many veterans and spouses of veterans, work hard every day to help provide the solutions needed to get specialty medication patients to treatment faster,” said Mark Murphy, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO, and co-founder of eBlu Solutions. “Sharing a rank on the list with other veteran entrepreneurs who make a significant difference in the American economy is an incredible honor for eBlu Solutions.”
“Economic prosperity is so important to so many aspects of American life, from home and main street, to even our standing in the world,” says Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s Editor in Chief. “Given that prosperity is driven by small business, and given, we now know, the impact Veteran founders have on that small business, we can only continue to recognize them and say, again, thank you for your service.”
Vet100 honorees were formally recognized on March 25, 2023, during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at IVMF’s Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
Contact:
eBlu Solutions
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
