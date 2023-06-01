New Advisory Group Launched to Meet a Changing Business Environment
Collaborative Business Support’s Advisor Network Model Provides a Solution
Dakota Dunes, SD, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new consortium for independent consultants has recently been launched to address the future of business. Collaborative Business Support (CBS) is providing both a solution to the new paradigms created during the pandemic, but it also redefines the way we work.
The pandemic created a myriad of issues experienced by both the employer and the employee as shown in quiet-quitting, quiet-hiring, worker shortages and talent gaps. Add to the mix the global inflation woes impacting every market segment from energy to food to distribution channels, eventually impacting main-street U.S.A.
Collaborative Business Support is a network of experienced professional advisors providing customized solutions for public, private and nonprofit organizations. Their network model provides unique solutions for clients needing to supplement their staff or to fill operational expertise gaps.
The cross-sector knowledge of their advisors produces customized and effective solutions for clients. By complementing each other’s skill sets and strengths to create a dynamic team approach. They deliver practical, tangible results through integrated expertise and best practices.
CBS executive director Linda Rhinehart said, "Integrating an outsourcing plan with the operational process is a smart option especially during times of uncertainty. Contractual professional support has shown to provide a cost-effective solution by increasing operational efficiencies by 20%.”
Rhinehart added, "When organizations engage with Collaborative Business Support, we provide the outsourced talent and flexible solutions to help clients innovate and grow their operations. Clients can then avoid the costs incurred by full-time employees such as overhead, training, office space and benefits.”
“Clients benefit from our advisor network model, which combines practice areas for a multidisciplinary approach to solving specific challenges and requirements. Our process involves analyzing operations, identifying issues, implementing strategies and developing processes to achieve successful outcomes.” Rhinehart said.
About Collaborative Business Support
Collaborative Business Support is a network of experienced professional advisors providing customized solutions for public, private and nonprofit organizations. Our seasoned experts integrate proven methodologies and best practices to deliver practical, tangible results for our clients. We bring a wide range of expertise to help build, manage and strengthen organizations. To learn more about CBS, please visit our website. To engage CBS or to join their team, please see our Contact Us webpage.
Contact
Robert Philbin, Senior P.R. Advisor
712-301-1673
cb-support.org
