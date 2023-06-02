Leadership Evolution at Hartung Glass Industries: Nick David Sciola Appointed CEO of Company and Our Current CEO, Nick Sciola Sr., Will Assume the Role of Executive Chair

After 35 years leading Hartung Glass from a small business to a robust entity with 9 locations and 920 employees, the current CEO is transitioning to Executive Chairman from June 1, 2023. In his stead, President Nick David Sciola, with over 15 years at the company, will become CEO. Nick David has led multiple departments, guiding Hartung to its best financial results in 2022. Congratulations to Nick David on this well-deserved role.