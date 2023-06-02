Leadership Evolution at Hartung Glass Industries: Nick David Sciola Appointed CEO of Company and Our Current CEO, Nick Sciola Sr., Will Assume the Role of Executive Chair
Tukwila, WA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hartung is pleased to announce a pivotal moment in the evolution of the company. After 35 years of spearheading the company’s progression, Nick Sciola Sr. will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board effective June 1, 2023. In parallel, Hartung Glass is delighted to announce that Nick David Sciola will be taking the helm as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his current responsibilities as President.
Since acquiring F. L. Hartung Glass in the mid-1980s, Nick Sciola Sr., along with his wife Pattie, has transformed Hartung from a small glass distribution and shower door company in Ballard, Washington, into the largest independent custom glass fabricator in North America. The company now boasts 9 thriving locations and a robust team of over 920 dedicated employees.
This impressive expansion and enduring success are a testament to the company’s remarkable leadership teams, diligent and esteemed employees, and the Blessings gratefully received. Nick Sciola Sr. maintains his profound commitment to the welfare of both employees and customers, a guiding philosophy that will be upheld under the new CEO, Nick David Sciola, and his leadership team.
The company welcomes everyone to join in extending warm congratulations to Nick David Sciola on his well-earned promotion. With more than 15 years of experience within Hartung, Nick David brings a wealth of industry knowledge, leadership skills, a track record of success, and passion for the business. He has adeptly steered our Sales, Marketing, Operations, Technology, HR, and Accounting departments as President, and played a pivotal role in achieving the best financial results in the company’s history in 2022. The company is confident that under his leadership, Hartung Glass will maintain its trajectory of success.
Hartung Glass Industries, North America's largest independent custom glass fabricator with 9 locations across US & Canada, proudly celebrates 99 years of delivering high-performance glass solutions. With a proven track record of exceptional manufacturing expertise, dependable service, and quality products, Hartung offers a comprehensive range of glass solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. As a trusted leader in the industry, Hartung Glass Industries remains committed to providing innovative glass solutions to enhance design and functionality. For more information on Hartung, please visit Hartung-Glass.com.
