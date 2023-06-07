Surf Therapy & Mindfulness Event at SURFSET NYC
RAD Surf's Afternoon of Wellness in the East Village
New York, NY, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RAD hosted a Well & Being Fundraiser on May 20t in The East Village of Downtown Manhattan. The afternoon of wellness was centered around mindfulness, gratitude, and giving back. Included were two 30 minute in-studio Surf Therapy sessions at SURFSET NYC with powerful meditation offerings led by celebrity yoga instructor Serena Azizo. Refreshments, Gift Bags, and Thoughtful Discussions were provided.
Through the public's contributions RAD is able to help pediatric patients find the courage to take on treatment by way of learning to surf in an inclusive surfing community. Alongside the assistance from RAD's dedicated volunteers, these athletes can feel encouragement and empowerment to overcome critical illnesses and mental health adversity. RAD wants to thank all of those that attended and their incredible event partners: La Roche Posay; ZenWTR; Bow Bridge Blooms; Change of Scenery; Fat Tire Beer; Mare Perpetua; Scott's Protein Ball's; Rind Cheese; Recoup Beverages; Upper East Side Tan; NYC Ferry; Piper Was Deodorant; Movement Vault; Onda Beauty; Hammies Shorts.
Contact
RAD Surf & Board, Corp.Contact
Helen Scott
917-543-5281
www.radsurf.org
Helen Scott
917-543-5281
www.radsurf.org
