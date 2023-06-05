FasterCapital Announces Launching Its Fundraising Services for Tech startups
"FasterCapital is announcing its complete fundraising support services for tech startup around the world. The services include planning for funding rounds, business valuation, financial modeling, business plan and pitch deck review, matching with over 155K angels and 35K VCs and micro VCs around the world."
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FasterCapital, incubator and accelerator based in Dubai, is launching full fundraising services aimed at tech startups and SMEs.
The services are perfect for tech startups that are looking for loans, angel investors, or that are running crowdfunding campaigns to close seed, series A, series B, or series C rounds.
FasterCapital has helped many tech startups on a global level in raising the money they need for technical and business development purposes. The team at FasterCapital first works with the startup on preparing and perfecting the materials used for pitching to investors and send multiple feedback reports. THe reports include comments and insights from investors and industry experts. The team then matches the startup with investors and VCs worldwide who are interested in investing in tech startups.
Aside from supporting tech startups in getting funded, FasterCapital offers technical expertise and business expertise for tech startups. Entrepreneurs who are interested in starting a tech company and all tech company owners can benefit from these fundraising services provided by FasterCapital and can get an official initial offer that they can discuss with the team.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Tech startups are facing fierce competition when it comes to acquiring capital. This is why we believe these fundraising services are exactly what most tech startups are looking for."
Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
