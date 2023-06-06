Clavius, a Pioneering Fashion Fund, is Set to Transform the Luxury Market Landscape with Its Ambitious Initiative to Propel Nordic Luxury Brands to the Global Stage

Clavius, a pioneering fashion fund based in Oslo, Norway, has announced a mission to elevate small to mid-sized Nordic luxury brands to the global stage. The fund is successfully raising €177 million in investments and plans to work closely with portfolio companies to boost their financial performance and brand value while preserving their unique heritage and identity. Clavius operates under a transparent and regulated framework, offering investors a strategic and lucrative return on investment.