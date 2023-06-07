LexBox Launches Innovative AI & Ml-Driven Gamified Learning Platform for Kids with Dyslexia
LexBox, an ed-tech firm, has unveiled an AI & ML-powered, gamified online learning platform for children with dyslexia. The solution offers a personalized, engaging learning experience, adaptive algorithms, early detection of reading disabilities, and an AI-based dyslexia evaluation test. The platform seeks to modernize antiquated learning techniques and provides cost-effective, comprehensive resources for children struggling with dyslexia globally.
Charlotte, NC, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LexBox, a leading technology firm in the ed-tech industry, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking online platform specifically designed to assist children worldwide who are grappling with dyslexia, a prevalent learning disorder.
The platform seeks to tackle the outdated learning techniques which have remained unchanged since the 1930s and lack the comprehensive, personalized, and engaging resources needed for these learners. Moreover, it addresses the problem of high cost associated with evaluations and tutors for children with dyslexia.
LexBox's innovative solution is a gamified learning platform powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. This interactive approach promises a personalized learning experience with adaptive learning algorithms. It also offers seamless integration with schools, providing an efficient solution for both parents and educators.
The platform's machine learning capabilities provide risk prediction of dyslexia and project future performance. Incorporating speech recognition and voice-over technologies, natural language processing and auto scoring capabilities, the system brings a novel approach to learning, sentiment, and behavior analytics.
An integral part of the LexBox platform is an AI-based dyslexia evaluation test, including pre-screening. The platform also provides interactive content and visual learning tools, a motivational system, and personalized learning programs designed specifically for each child's needs. This one-of-a-kind platform also includes a training program for tutors and teachers, offering them the tools they need to provide better support.
"Considering that up to 20% of the population exhibits some symptoms of dyslexia according to the International Dyslexia Association, the launch of our platform presents a substantial opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of children worldwide," said Jeff Bennett, LexBox's Marketing Manager.
LexBox's innovative platform also includes features for early detection of reading disabilities, even before a child is able to read, aiming to tackle dyslexia at the earliest possible stage.
For more information about LexBox, visit https://lexbox.com/.
About LexBox
LexBox is an innovative technology company dedicated to improving educational outcomes for children with dyslexia. By combining advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with gamification, LexBox provides a unique, personalized learning experience for children with dyslexia.
Contact
LexBox, Inc.Contact
Jeff Bennett
917-725-0155
lexbox.com
