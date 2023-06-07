LexBox Launches Innovative AI & Ml-Driven Gamified Learning Platform for Kids with Dyslexia

LexBox, an ed-tech firm, has unveiled an AI & ML-powered, gamified online learning platform for children with dyslexia. The solution offers a personalized, engaging learning experience, adaptive algorithms, early detection of reading disabilities, and an AI-based dyslexia evaluation test. The platform seeks to modernize antiquated learning techniques and provides cost-effective, comprehensive resources for children struggling with dyslexia globally.