Bako Ambianda Launches Bako Enterprises

Bako makes triumphant return to the global business landscape after the COVID-19 crises with the creation of Bako Enterprises, Bako Capital, Bako Production, Bako Motors, Bako University and Bako Media. He also launched the reinvention of this personal brand, and he would officially change his social media name to "The Bako Way."