NJ Advance Media Names CRP Industries a Winner of the New Jersey Top Workplaces 2023 Award for Second Year
CRP Industries has once again been recognized for its exceptional workplace environment by NJ.com, receiving a NJ Top Workplaces 2023 award for the second consecutive year.
Cranbury, NJ, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CRP Industries has once again been recognized for its exceptional workplace environment by NJ.com, receiving a NJ Top Workplaces 2023 award for the second consecutive year. This list is gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
At the heart of CRP Industries’ thriving organizational culture lies the company's unwavering commitment to its vision and values. CRP Industries' focus on employee development is evident in its programs, which prioritize wellness, training and development, flexible work hours, and recognition. These initiatives create a satisfying and fulfilling employee experience that supports personal and professional growth. Creating a positive workplace culture not only fosters a motivated and dedicated team but has continuously led to increased productivity and business success.
“We are thrilled to be honored again as one of New Jersey’s top workplaces,” Daniel Schildge, CRP’s CEO, stated. “This recognition, based solely on employee feedback, recognizes how we are bringing the CRP purpose of ‘Building a sustainable community where people and machines perform at their best’ to life.”
About CRP Industries
CRP Industries is a leader in the automotive parts and industrial products sectors. The company provides products from some of the most recognized brand names in North America, including AAE Steering System Components, Rein Automotive Replacement Parts, Pentosin Technical Fluids, AJUSA Gaskets, Reinflex high-pressure thermoplastic and PTFE hoses, CRP Industrial high-quality sanitary hoses, and Perske high-speed motors. CRP Industries Inc. operates key office facilities and distribution centers throughout North America.
For additional information, visit: www.crpindustries.com.
