Fieldcode to Host Webinar on Automating Service Dispatching with Fieldcode's Optimizer
Nürnberg, Germany, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, an innovator in providing smart field service management (FSM) software, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar focused on streamlining service dispatching and enhancing productivity. The webinar, titled "Automate Your Service Dispatching and Meet Your Productivity Goals," will take place on June 22nd, 2023, at 4 PM (CEST) and 10 AM (EDT).
Managing the schedules of field service engineers can be daunting, especially when balancing multiple goals while ensuring efficient dispatching and maintaining high-quality service delivery. Fieldcode’s Optimizer is a solution that automates this process and aligns service teams with their objectives.
The Optimizer goes beyond traditional scheduling tools by utilizing advanced algorithms and real-time data to optimize service dispatching. By analyzing various factors, the Optimizer intelligently assigns and optimizes tasks to ensure efficient resource allocation and improved service delivery. As a result, allowing service managers to meet productivity goals while maintaining control over the process.
The webinar will be led by Verena Wechsler, Fieldcode Software Trainer & Consultant and an Industry expert with over 10 years of field service experience. Verena has a deep understanding of Fieldcode’s software capabilities and serves as the first point of contact for customers, providing her with in-depth knowledge of the industry and customers’ needs. Verena will guide participants on how to fully automate their dispatching process while maintaining control and focusing on key performance indicators (KPIs).
Attendees can expect to gain the following insights:
· Understand the unique functionalities and benefits of Fieldcode's Optimizer solution
· Learn how to automate the dispatching process while maintaining control
· Discover strategies for optimizing resource allocation and improving service delivery
· Gain insights on aligning service teams with key performance indicators (KPIs) and business objectives
Event Details
Webinar: Automate Your Service Dispatching and Meet Your Productivity Goals
Date: June 22, 2023
Time: 4 PM (CEST). 10 AM (EDT)
Duration: 30 minutes
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a smart field service management (FSM) software provider that leverages 20 years of global field service expertise. The software streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency all in one seamless experience. Unlike traditional licensing models, its license-free, unique pay-per-event model significantly reduces cost. Moreover, the company's software per se combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive impact on the environment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Despoina Mountanea
Marketing Team Lead, Fieldcode
Phone: +30 6987921200
Email: despoina.mountanea@fieldcode.com
