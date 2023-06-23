Kolme Group and GUIDEcx Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate Customer Success
Kolme Group, a renowned leader in project management consulting, and GUIDEcx, a leading provider of project management software solutions, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together the expertise of both organizations to empower businesses with comprehensive project management solutions that streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and drive project success.
Phoenix, AZ, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kolme Group, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) project and portfolio management (PPM) and consulting firm, and GUIDEcx, a prominent provider of customer experience management solutions, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to deliver enhanced customer success capabilities, enabling organizations to achieve exceptional customer experiences and drive business growth.
Kolme Group specializes in helping businesses design and implement data-driven PPM strategies that maximize efficiency and consistency. Kolme Group's deep industry knowledge, provides organizations with the tools and strategies needed to enhance customer success initiatives, improve project management practices, and drive long-term customer loyalty.
GUIDEcx offers a comprehensive platform that enables businesses to streamline customer onboarding, project implementations, and ongoing support. By centralizing and automating these critical processes, GUIDEcx helps organizations deliver a seamless and efficient customer experience throughout the entire customer journey.
Through this strategic partnership, Kolme Group and GUIDEcx will combine their expertise and solutions to provide clients with a holistic approach to customer success. By integrating Kolme Group's customer success methodologies and consulting services with GUIDEcx's powerful platform, organizations will have access to comprehensive tools and strategies to optimize customer onboarding, drive adoption, and foster long-term customer loyalty.
“Kolme Group and GUIDEcx have forged a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing customer experiences,” said Drew Middleton, Kolme Group COO. “With a shared commitment to excellence, Kolme Group and GUIDEcx are poised to create a new standard of customer-centricity, setting businesses on a path toward unrivaled success.”
Jared Ferguson, VP of Partnerships, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Kolme Group! Kolme Group’s deep understanding of project management and digital strategy, combined with their proven track record of success, makes them an ideal partner for GUIDEcx. Together, we can help organizations of all sizes work together towards a common goal.
The partnership between Kolme Group and GUIDEcx will bring together a wealth of expertise and a comprehensive suite of customer success solutions. Organizations will benefit from a seamless integration of Kolme Group's proven methodologies and GUIDEcx's user-friendly platform, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, increased operational efficiency, and sustainable business growth.
For more information about Kolme Group and GUIDEcx's partnership, please visit https://kolmegroup.com/guidecx/
About Kolme Group:
With over 20 years of experience in the project management sector, Kolme Group has helped solve customer’s toughest PPM, Agile transformation, and Organizational Change Management problems with speed, accuracy, and impact.
About GUIDEcx:
GUIDEcx is a prominent provider of customer experience management solutions. The platform enables organizations to streamline customer onboarding, project implementations, and ongoing support, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and long-term success. With intuitive features and powerful integrations, GUIDEcx empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences while driving operational efficiency.
Kolme Group specializes in helping businesses design and implement data-driven PPM strategies that maximize efficiency and consistency. Kolme Group's deep industry knowledge, provides organizations with the tools and strategies needed to enhance customer success initiatives, improve project management practices, and drive long-term customer loyalty.
GUIDEcx offers a comprehensive platform that enables businesses to streamline customer onboarding, project implementations, and ongoing support. By centralizing and automating these critical processes, GUIDEcx helps organizations deliver a seamless and efficient customer experience throughout the entire customer journey.
Through this strategic partnership, Kolme Group and GUIDEcx will combine their expertise and solutions to provide clients with a holistic approach to customer success. By integrating Kolme Group's customer success methodologies and consulting services with GUIDEcx's powerful platform, organizations will have access to comprehensive tools and strategies to optimize customer onboarding, drive adoption, and foster long-term customer loyalty.
“Kolme Group and GUIDEcx have forged a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing customer experiences,” said Drew Middleton, Kolme Group COO. “With a shared commitment to excellence, Kolme Group and GUIDEcx are poised to create a new standard of customer-centricity, setting businesses on a path toward unrivaled success.”
Jared Ferguson, VP of Partnerships, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Kolme Group! Kolme Group’s deep understanding of project management and digital strategy, combined with their proven track record of success, makes them an ideal partner for GUIDEcx. Together, we can help organizations of all sizes work together towards a common goal.
The partnership between Kolme Group and GUIDEcx will bring together a wealth of expertise and a comprehensive suite of customer success solutions. Organizations will benefit from a seamless integration of Kolme Group's proven methodologies and GUIDEcx's user-friendly platform, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, increased operational efficiency, and sustainable business growth.
For more information about Kolme Group and GUIDEcx's partnership, please visit https://kolmegroup.com/guidecx/
About Kolme Group:
With over 20 years of experience in the project management sector, Kolme Group has helped solve customer’s toughest PPM, Agile transformation, and Organizational Change Management problems with speed, accuracy, and impact.
About GUIDEcx:
GUIDEcx is a prominent provider of customer experience management solutions. The platform enables organizations to streamline customer onboarding, project implementations, and ongoing support, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and long-term success. With intuitive features and powerful integrations, GUIDEcx empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences while driving operational efficiency.
Contact
Kolme GroupContact
Lauren Caughlan
520-401-1949
https://kolmegroup.com
Lauren Caughlan
520-401-1949
https://kolmegroup.com
Categories