Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Watt Foster of Brookneal, VA headquartered Foster Fuels was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Foster was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders.