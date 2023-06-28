NauNau SOS Launches Personal Safety App with 7-Day Free Trial, Helping Users Alert Trusted Contacts During Emergencies

NauNau SOS is a black-owned, woman-led SOS app company that has launched its personal safety app with a 7-day free trial. The app is designed to be user-friendly, affordable, and accessible to everyone who needs it. Users can send an SOS message to their tribe during an emergency with their GPS location, a custom message, and up to a 15-second video, making it a game-changer for anyone who wants to feel safe and secure during an emergency.