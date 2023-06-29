St. Louis Post Dispatch Names Vetta Sports a Winner of the Greater St. Louis Top Workplaces Award for the 6th Year in a Row
St. Louis, MO, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vetta Sports has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
“The honor of being recognized as a Top Workplace is especially meaningful because it's based solely on employee feedback," said John Spanos CFO and owner of Vetta Sports. "Vetta Sports is proud to provide an environment that fosters instructors and counselors the ability to develop their skills, and positively impact the youth in our community."
About
Vetta Sports offers sports programs for kids and adults in a fun and safe environment. Vetta has been doing this since 1988, and simply put we Play Sports and Have Fun. Vetta Sports owns and operates ten indoor sports facilities in the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area and provides sports programming at several outdoor venues. Vetta is a family enterprise in the truest sense with Pete’s brother/partner John naming the company after their grandmother.
Company Contact
Vetta Sports
jsalas@vettasports.com, 636-498-4625
https://www.vettasports.com/
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
