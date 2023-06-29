Dr. Pepper Bonay-Martin Named to Book Fairies’ Board of Directors
On the Heels of their Four Millionth Book Donation, Book Fairies Adds Distinguished Pastor and Former School Administrator and Counselor to Esteemed Board of Directors
Freeport, NY, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization, announced today that Dr. Pepper Bonay-Martin has joined its Board of Directors, bringing her decades of ministry and past public school administration experience to advise the non-profit’s continued impact in promoting literacy. Dr. Bonay-Martin is currently an educator at Westbury School District, a former high school assistant principal, middle school principal, site supervisor for Grand Canyon University, an ordained minister, pastor, author, and keynote speaker who brings a similar passion for youth development to the Book Fairies board.
Book Fairies, which is dedicated to fostering literacy by sourcing and redistributing books to under-resourced communities on Long Island, NYC and internationally, celebrated its four millionth book donation at a Nassau County elementary school in June 2023, and is making a lasting impact in helping young readers learn to read and build their home libraries.
With a passion for helping people overcome obstacles and empowering those to help themselves succeed, Dr. Bonay-Martin will bring her extensive education background to The Book Fairies as they strive to distribute their fifth million book in record time with the help of corporate partners and volunteers.
“Book Fairies’ mission is dear to me, as someone who sees the clear and very reachable opportunity for underrepresented youth to be given the tools needed for success,” said Dr. Bonay-Martin. “As my faith guides me, I see a deeper meaning in helping to instill literacy among those who are without the power of reading, and look forward to making an impact, together.”
Dr. Bonay-Martin is also founder and CEO of Women Intended For Excellence (WIFE) Inc., an organization that assists women in reaching their potential after experiencing past traumatic events in their lives. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in business management from St. John’s University and three Masters’ Degrees in education, school counseling, and school administration from Long Island University C.W. Post, as well as a Doctorate in Ministry while currently pursuing a second doctorate in educational leadership.
“Book Fairies are so incredibly honored to have Pepper’s unique viewpoint and direction as we grow and evolve, and I believe her guidance will be invaluable to the organization as it continues to work towards net-zero illiteracy,” said Eileen Minogue, Executive Director, Book Fairies.
Since 2012, Book Fairies have been changing lives by collecting new and gently used books and upcycling them to schools and organizations that work with people in need. To date, Book Fairies have donated over four million books to underprivileged schools and organizations across Long Island, the greater New York City area, and overseas.
The Book Fairies’ Board of Directors now totals 9 members, including Dr. Bonay-Martin and:
· Amy Zaslansky - President Emeritus and founder, The Book Fairies
· George Brennan - President, Telesis Communication Services, Inc.
· Christine Ireland - Vice President, Relationship Manager, TD Bank
· Steven Miller, Esq. – Partner, Miller, Montiel & Strano, P.C.
· Therese Mora – Merrick Office Branch Manager, Investor's Bank
· Joanna Austin – Board member
· Kelly McGarrity – Target Store Director/Group Community Captain NY Metro & LI Markets
· Shelly Blaufeux – Continuum, an advisory & CPA firm by Shelly Blaufeux
About The Book Fairies
Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Over 1500 individuals volunteer with The Book Fairies, helping to source, sort, and pack boxes of books for distribution of free reading material to stock classrooms and build home libraries. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over four million books to local high need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities, and even underdeveloped countries in Africa. For more information, visit www.bookfairies.org.
