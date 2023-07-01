Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Announces Addition of Joe Richardson as Newest Recruiter
Executive search firm, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Richardson to their executive recruiter team.
Sarasota, FL, July 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe is a graduate of Michigan State University with degrees in Graphic Design and Marketing with a Masters degree in International Business. He has over 20 years of Marketing Management experience in a broad range of products both domestic and international arenas; brands like KraftMaid, Merillat Cabinets, Quality Cabinets, DeNova Countertops, PGT Innovations, CGI Windows and Doors, WinDoor Custom Windows and Doors, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Audi as well as others.
“Joe brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the team here at Brooke Chase Associates and we welcome him and look forward to his valuable contributions to our search process and team,” stated Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate Headquarters in Sarasota, FL.
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
