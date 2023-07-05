SafeWood Designs Launches Bullet Resistant Mobile Safe Shield
Due to increasing gun violence, SafeWood Designs engineers and launches a portable bullet resistant shield.
Fridley, MN, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SafeWood Designs, Inc., a manufacturer of patented bullet resistant products, is excited to announce the launch of the Mobile Safe Shield. The Mobile Safe Shield is a moveable bullet resistant shield that provides protection in the event of an assailant and supplies cover in the event of an active shooter. With a heavy-duty steel frame, quality castor wheels, and bullet resistant core, the Mobile Safe Shield enhances security to interior spaces.
“The Mobile Safe Shield is a sleek and attractive piece of safety equipment with easy maneuverability that functions incredibly well.” -Tim Ganser, CSO of SafeWood Designs, Inc.
The Mobile Safe Shield is incredibly customizable. Bullet resistant materials are available in UL 752 Levels 1 through 8 and include glass, white board, tack board, veneer, and plastic laminate. Flexibility in bullet resistant materials allows for the Mobile Safe Shield to blend more with current interior décor for a seamless design aesthetic. Optional custom paint colors are also available for the steel frame.
“SafeWood Designs firmly believes bullet resistant protection doesn’t have to feel cold, uninviting, or intimidating. We are adamant on customizable features that allows for every product we build to be designed custom for your unique space, design preferences, and level of discretion.” –Jason Horner, CEO of SafeWood Designs, Inc.
Specifically designed for ease of use, the Mobile Safe Shield is the only shield on the market with a heavy-duty steel handlebar that allows for complete cover for one hand or two hand control. This allows for easy maneuvering while deploying defensive weapon positioning.
Melanie Linn
844-896-1800
www.safewooddesigns.com
