GBS International Strategic Consultants, Inc. Announces the Return of Ric Peregrino to Public Speaking and Executive Coaching Engagements
Austin, TX, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GBS International Strategic Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce that Ric Peregrino will be returning to accepting public speaking and executive coaching engagements. Mr. Peregrino is a senior executive with 30-plus years of experience leading global operations, international governance risk mitigation, and developing operational strategies in unstable environments for venture capitalists and investment funds.
Mr. Peregrino's expertise and insights have been invaluable to organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of global markets and achieve sustainable growth. His coaching style is highly personalized, and his public speaking engagements are engaging and thought-provoking.
"We are thrilled to have Ric offering these personalized services to our clients once again." - Board of Directors GBS International Strategic Consultants, Inc. "His unique blend of practical experience gained through advising international program teams developing and implementing global operations makes him a valuable asset to any organization seeking to improve their operations and achieve their goals."
Ric Peregrino has an impressive track record of helping clients achieve their objectives, having worked with a diverse range of organizations, from start-ups to multinational corporations. Ric has led the development of national-level programs and provided effective visionary leadership supporting corporate initiatives in multiple countries and cultures.
For more information about Ric Peregrino's public speaking and executive coaching services, please visit GBS International Strategic Consultants, Inc.'s website at https://www.gbs-isc.com.
Media Contact: Anya L. Peregrino | aperegrino@gbs-isc.com | +1 512 343 3667
