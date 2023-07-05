Iowa Voice Actor Again Nominated for Voiceover Artist of Year in Forthcoming 2023 One Voice USA Awards®
Barker also named in Best Commercial category; Final winners tapped in August in Dallas, TX.
Emmetsburg, IA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emmy® and multiple award-winning voice actor Robert (Bo) Barker is once more named to the shortlist of nominees in two categories of the upcoming 2023 One Voice Awards (USA)®. This is the 3rd year that One Voice Awards® recognizes the top voice actors residing in the U.S. & Canada. Barker repeats as 1 of 10 finalists for “Voiceover Artist Of The Year (male)”, and has also received a category nomination for: “Television / Web – Commercials – Best Performance – Male (1 of 10 finalists). Barker has now earned Ten (10) total One Voice® nominations in both the USA and UK versions of the One Voice Awards event since 2018. Touted as “the open and fair approach to recognizing and awarding the best talent in the global Voiceover industry,” the One Voice Awards (USA)® nominees and winners result from several thousand initial submissions in 30+ different voting categories and are selected by an anonymous panel of independent judges, representing expertise from across the professional Voiceover community. The One Voice Awards USA® ceremony is the capstone event for the U.S. incarnation of the One Voice Conference (USA)®, August 10th – 13th, 2023.
Barker remarked: “To again be recognized as a multiple One Voice Award USA nominee is a validation of my ongoing journey as a Voice Actor. To be part of a list of some of the most esteemed performers in our industry, many of whom are friends, and heroes to me, is something that I am very grateful for and proud to be included in once more. My best to all fellow award nominees and One Voice Conference attendees.”
A full list of all One Voice Award 2023 (USA)® nominees can be found at: https://usa.onevoiceconference.com/one-voice-awards-usa-2023/
About Bo Barker
Bo Barker (BONAFIDE VOX™) is an Emmy® and other industry award-winning and multi-nominated professional full-time voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone.” Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. He is most recently featured in a national radio spots for Boehringer Ingelheim, and in global video pieces for WeTransfer amassing millions of online views as well as for a plethora of other clients. Bo Barker operates daily from his modern, equipped, and digitally-connected home-based studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented nationally and internationally by a top-notch team of respected talent agency and management partners.
Find The One Voice Conference / One Voice Awards Online:
Website: www.onevoiceconference.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OneVoiceConf/
Twitter: @OneVoiceConf
