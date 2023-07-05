Lanigan Ryan Promotes Brandon Blackburn, CPA to Partner
Lanigan Ryan, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Brandon Blackburn, CPA, to the position of Partner. This promotion is a testament to Brandon's exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and extensive experience in the industry, as well as the firm’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks.
Gaithersburg, MD, July 05, 2023
Brandon's journey at Lanigan Ryan began 16 years ago, and since then, he has consistently demonstrated his versatility, technical expertise, and commitment to client service. With a well-rounded resume that includes experience in both tax and assurance, Brandon has played a pivotal role in delivering outstanding financial solutions to clients across various industries.
In addition to his client-facing responsibilities, Brandon has taken on key roles within the firm, exemplifying his commitment to its success. He has spearheaded the recruitment process, mentored interns, and enhanced the team member onboarding experience, showcasing his leadership qualities and dedication to fostering a nurturing work environment.
Managing Partner Kevin Doyle, CPA, recognizes Brandon's outstanding contributions, stating, "He cares for his clients, does everything he can to take care of them, and takes care of the firm and its people. I don't think you can really ask for much more than that." Brandon's genuine concern for the well-being and success of his clients and colleagues has been central to his approach, and it has played a vital role in his ascension to the partnership.
Kevin further adds, "I think he's a born leader. He demonstrates that every day." Brandon's unwavering commitment to going the extra mile, his willingness to take ownership of tasks, and his ability to tackle challenges of any scale have set him apart as a natural leader within the organization.
As a Partner, Brandon Blackburn will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Lanigan Ryan and we eagerly anticipate the positive changes he will bring to the firm.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is a leading accounting and advisory firm providing comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and individuals. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Lanigan Ryan delivers tailored services, including audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies. The firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results and fostering strong client relationships has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry.
Lanigan Ryan has been named a 2023 Regional Leader by Accounting Today, a 2022 Top 400 Firm by Inside Public Accounting, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years. For more information, visit LaniganRyan.com.
Alex Miller
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
