My Business Venture Teams Up with Original Shark Kevin Harrington
Smithtown, NY, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- My Business Venture (MBV) announced today that they have teamed up with original Shark Tank entrepreneur Kevin Harrington, who will work with My Business Venture and is now the company’s strategic advisor. Harrington will collaborate with MBV’s team by leveraging his expertise in marketing, strategic planning, growth and development.
As an original shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, and pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, Kevin Harrington's business ventures have launched more than 1,000 products and produced well over $6 billion in global sales. More than 20 of Harrington's companies have topped $100 million in revenue. The new affiliation with Harrington will exponentially amplify My Business Venture’s longstanding ability to offer turnkey web solutions for a variety of entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“Working with Thomas Stridiron and the team at My Business Venture is a perfect fit,” said Kevin Harrington. “I look forward to helping the team at MBV further accelerate their growth. I am excited to share my years of expertise on how to start, create, and build a successful business with the trusted advisors and corporate trainers at MBV who can then pass that knowledge on to their clients.”
“Working with Kevin Harrington and his team is an absolute game changer for not only our company, but for our customers as well,” said Thomas Stridiron, My Business Venture’s President & CEO. “Utilizing Kevin’s amazing skill set and learning from an Original Shark is invaluable for our team. More importantly, what we learn from Kevin and his dream team will be passed on to all of our clients. It’s an absolute home run for all of our new and existing customers.”
About My Business Venture (MBV)
My Business Venture is a nationwide technology service company, with close to 30 years of experience in our field. My Business Venture provides its merchants with custom e-commerce enabled website packages featuring hi-tech solutions. We have helped thousands of companies in the United States and Canada with a myriad of e-commerce services aimed at helping small to midsize website owners grow and prosper. Headquartered in New York, My Business Venture has offices in Georgia, California, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.MyBusinessVenture.com or call our corporate headquarters at 1-800-639-6644.
As an original shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, and pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, Kevin Harrington's business ventures have launched more than 1,000 products and produced well over $6 billion in global sales. More than 20 of Harrington's companies have topped $100 million in revenue. The new affiliation with Harrington will exponentially amplify My Business Venture’s longstanding ability to offer turnkey web solutions for a variety of entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“Working with Thomas Stridiron and the team at My Business Venture is a perfect fit,” said Kevin Harrington. “I look forward to helping the team at MBV further accelerate their growth. I am excited to share my years of expertise on how to start, create, and build a successful business with the trusted advisors and corporate trainers at MBV who can then pass that knowledge on to their clients.”
“Working with Kevin Harrington and his team is an absolute game changer for not only our company, but for our customers as well,” said Thomas Stridiron, My Business Venture’s President & CEO. “Utilizing Kevin’s amazing skill set and learning from an Original Shark is invaluable for our team. More importantly, what we learn from Kevin and his dream team will be passed on to all of our clients. It’s an absolute home run for all of our new and existing customers.”
About My Business Venture (MBV)
My Business Venture is a nationwide technology service company, with close to 30 years of experience in our field. My Business Venture provides its merchants with custom e-commerce enabled website packages featuring hi-tech solutions. We have helped thousands of companies in the United States and Canada with a myriad of e-commerce services aimed at helping small to midsize website owners grow and prosper. Headquartered in New York, My Business Venture has offices in Georgia, California, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.MyBusinessVenture.com or call our corporate headquarters at 1-800-639-6644.
Contact
My Business VentureContact
Jaclyn Dagnall
(800) 639-6644
https://www.mybusinessventure.com
Jaclyn Dagnall
(800) 639-6644
https://www.mybusinessventure.com
Categories