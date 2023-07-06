PDX Signing Announces Independence Day Special Offers on I-9 Verification Services
Tigard, OR, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PDX Signing, a leading provider of mobile notary services, is excited to announce a limited-time offer in celebration of Independence Day. From July 4 to July 15, PDX Signing is offering a 10% discount on I-9 verification services for businesses and organizations.
I-9 verification is a critical process for employers to ensure the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States. PDX Signing's team of experienced and certified notaries specialize in providing efficient and accurate I-9 verification services, bringing convenience to employers and peace of mind knowing that their hiring practices are in compliance with federal regulations.
The Independence Day special discount allows businesses to take advantage of PDX Signing's expertise in I-9 verification at an even more affordable price. By utilizing PDX Signing's mobile notary service, companies can save time and resources by having the notary come directly to their location, eliminating the need for employees to travel or schedule appointments.
"We understand the importance of timely and accurate I-9 verification service for businesses, and we want to support them in their compliance efforts," said Mr Han Poonawala, CEO of PDX Signing. "Our Independence Day offer is a way for us to celebrate this important holiday while providing a valuable service to our clients."
To take advantage of this limited-time offer, businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact PDX Signing at https://pdxsigning.com/. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to streamline your I-9 verification process while enjoying a discounted rate.
Han Poonawala
+1 9717083000
https://pdxsigning.com/
info@pdxsigning.com
