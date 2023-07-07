Fox Advancement Announces New Business Model and Structure Dedicated to Serving the Needs of Non-Profit Organizations Across the United States
Minneapolis, MN, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fox Advancement, a professional fundraising and grant writing services firm based in the greater Minneapolis area, is announcing its new business model and structure with three focused business divisions dedicated to serving the needs of non-profit organizations across the United States. Fox Advancement has supported non-profits across the US for twenty-five years.
Fox Advancement will operate as three entities: Fox Grants, Fox Campaigns, and Fox Fractional. Under the continued stewardship of CEO and Founder of Fox Advancement, Kevin Fox, this new model will have more flexibility to serve clients and their needs, while still being able to leverage the deep knowledge and expertise of the entire portfolio. Fox Fractional will help fill and combat the talent shortage in the market, and help non-profits continue to maintain their level of work as identified by Fox.
“We are especially excited to announce our staffing solutions business, Fox Fractional, which provides talent on a fractional or interim basis for Director, VP, and Executive-level development roles in the post-secondary education space, as well as other non-profits across the country,” Fox said.
The Fox Advancement team is proud of its industry-leading grant win rate of 75%, with 95% of campaigns meeting or exceeding its established goals.
From his early days on the campus of the University of Minnesota leading a capital campaign for a student-led building initiative to other work as part of a family foundation Fox always knew that helping to drive results in fundraising was his greatest passion. In 1998, he doubled down on that vision, tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit, and launched the company.
“As we look towards the next twenty-five years, we’re excited to continue innovating solutions that serve our clients and their communities,” Fox said. “Our leadership team saw an opportunity to further deliver on our brand promise and mission by getting more disciplined and focused via stand-alone businesses and introducing a new entity in the market.”
Currently, the Fox Advancement team has more than 50 employees and consultants across the three divisions and is well-positioned for aggressive growth in the year's second half. This continued growth will further position Fox Advancement for success as the company diversifies its portfolio. Securing resources and providing talent to build vibrant communities so that people can experience the joy of giving remains the core purpose of the Fox Advancement mission.
“We are always eager to speak with experienced talent who are excited to elevate their careers doing work that matters,” Chief Operating Officer Nicole Spracale said.
About Fox Advancement
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Fox Advancement is the parent company of Fox Grant, Fox Campaigns, and Fox Fractional. Together they have served clients for almost 25 years with innovative solutions supporting all fundraising stages. Fox Fractional is the newest offering in the portfolio, providing fractional staffing services with a subscription base model for hard-to-fill Director, VP, and Executive level Fundraising positions at post-secondary institutions.
Media contact:
Nicole Spracale
602-561-6828
