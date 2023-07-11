Kolme Group Receives Vets Indexes Recognized Employer Designation
Kolme Group, a leader in project management, was named a Vets Indexes Recognized Employer for 2023. With 31% of their team being veterans and their commitment to DoD Skillbridge internships, Kolme Group exemplifies support for the military community.
Phoenix, AZ, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Each year, Vets Indexes recognizes employers who are committed to recruiting, hiring, retiring, developing, and supporting veterans and the military community. On April 13, 2023, Vets Indexes announced that Kolme Group was recognized as a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer at the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.
“I’m so proud to share that my firm, Kolme Group, was named a Vets Indexes Recognized Employer for 2023!,” said Drew Middleton, Kolme Group Partner. “If you are an employer looking for a great group of talent, You would be wise to look to transitioning service members.”
Kolme Group is a DoD Skillbridge partner that provides internships to service members transitioning out of the military. In the past year, Kolme Group has facilitated eight DoD Skillbridge internships, each lasting 150 to 180 days. Kolme Group’s team of 41 employees consists of 31% veterans.
“The military is full of highly skilled, highly educated, highly motivated individuals. They may not talk ‘business’ yet, but they know their stuff and get the job done! Take a chance on them and they will exceed your expectations,” Middleton concluded.
With over 20 years of experience in the project management sector, Kolme Group has helped solve customer’s toughest PPM, Agile transformation, and Organizational Change Management problems with speed, accuracy, and impact.
