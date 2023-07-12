KPIs to Track the B2B Online Marketplace Growth - QoreUps
Madurai, India, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Maximizing Growth Potential: Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to Track B2B Online Marketplace Success”
QoreUps Academy, an educational resource for B2B online marketplace entrepreneurs, is excited to release a comprehensive blog outlining the marketplace business KPIs that businesses should track to measure and forecast the growth of their B2B online marketplace platforms.
In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of B2B online marketplaces, having a clear understanding of your platform's performance metrics is vital.
By measuring the right KPIs, businesses can gain valuable insights into transactional activity, liquidity, order value, customer behavior, financial performance, and more.
QoreUps Academy recognizes the significance of these metrics and has compiled this blog to empower marketplace owners with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and drive growth.
Metrics To Measure B2B Marketplace Platform Transactions
Seller Liquidity: Evaluating the number of active sellers on the platform and their inventory turnover helps gauge the health of the B2B marketplace. Higher seller liquidity indicates strong participation and availability of products.
Buyer Liquidity: Similar to seller liquidity, tracking the number of active buyers and their engagement levels provides insights into the marketplace's attractiveness to potential customers.
Average Order Value (AOV): AOV measures the average amount spent by buyers per order.
Buyer-To-Seller Ratio: This metric compares the number of active buyers to active sellers.
Repeat Purchase Rate: Tracking the percentage of customers who make repeat purchases helps determine the platform's ability to foster customer loyalty and retain a strong user base.
Metrics To Forecast The Business Success Of A B2B Marketplace Platform
Client Acquisition Cost (CAC): CAC calculates the expenses incurred to acquire new customers.
Client Lifetime Value (CLV): CLV estimates the net profit a customer generates throughout their lifetime engagement with the platform.
Metrics To Analyze Your Marketplace Finance
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): GMV measures the total value of goods or services transacted on the platform over a specific period.
Take Rate: Take rate represents the percentage of GMV retained as revenue by the platform after deducting fees or commissions paid to sellers.
Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS measures the direct expenses associated with delivering goods or services.
Gross Profit: Gross profit is the revenue generated after subtracting COGS from the platform's total revenue.
Net Profit: Net profit represents the platform's earnings after deducting all expenses, including COGS and operating costs.
To provide marketplace business owners with a practical resource, QoreUps Academy has also included a marketplace KPI Excel template in the blog. This template can be easily customized to track and analyze the specific KPIs relevant to each business's unique needs.
To learn more about these essential KPIs and their impact on B2B online marketplace growth, read the full blog post at QoreUps Academy.
About QoreUps Academy:
QoreUps Academy is a renowned online marketplace education platform offering a wide range of resources to help individuals and businesses thrive in the digital world. With a team of industry experts, QoreUps Academy is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, marketers, and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today's competitive landscape.
