HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart Honored with 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award: Cathy Hart Marks 39 Years of Unmatched Commitment to HACE Residents
HACE is proud to congratulate Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart for receiving a 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award. This prestigious award recognizes the lifetime career achievements of business leaders across the State of New Jersey. Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves.
Elizabeth, NJ, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) is proud to congratulate Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart for receiving a 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award. This prestigious award recognizes the lifetime career achievements of business leaders across the State of New Jersey. Honorees will be featured at a ceremony on August 8 at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset, New Jersey.
Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves. Hart continues to further the goals of the urban housing authority that has successfully demonstrated its capacity to deliver a broad range of social, economic, educational, and redevelopment services. The housing authority’s ability to accomplish this is only further enhanced by partnerships Hart has helped establish within the city, as well as with county and state agencies. Cathy is consistently at the forefront of all of the innovative initiatives being offered to residents at the housing authority. It is due to Cathy Hart’s unmatched commitment to residents’ care and quality of life that she was selected to receive this NJBIZ ICON award.
“I am grateful to have been nominated by my peers for this award,” shared Cathy Hart, HACE Deputy Executive Director. “The team here at HACE shares in my commitment to serve our residents by creating opportunities with both not-for-profits and businesses in the community. Congratulations to all of the ICON honorees.”
“This year is HACE’s 85th anniversary. Cathy Hart has been here propelling the housing authority forward for nearly half of that time,” said William Jones, HACE Executive Director. “The tremendous impact she has imparted on the Elizabeth community and the surrounding area is nothing short of remarkable and that is why she is so deserving of this award.”
The independent panel of judges was composed of previous ICON honorees who scored each nomination. View the full list of NJBIZ ICON Award honorees at www.njbiz.com/introducing-the-2023-njbiz-icon-honorees.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves. Hart continues to further the goals of the urban housing authority that has successfully demonstrated its capacity to deliver a broad range of social, economic, educational, and redevelopment services. The housing authority’s ability to accomplish this is only further enhanced by partnerships Hart has helped establish within the city, as well as with county and state agencies. Cathy is consistently at the forefront of all of the innovative initiatives being offered to residents at the housing authority. It is due to Cathy Hart’s unmatched commitment to residents’ care and quality of life that she was selected to receive this NJBIZ ICON award.
“I am grateful to have been nominated by my peers for this award,” shared Cathy Hart, HACE Deputy Executive Director. “The team here at HACE shares in my commitment to serve our residents by creating opportunities with both not-for-profits and businesses in the community. Congratulations to all of the ICON honorees.”
“This year is HACE’s 85th anniversary. Cathy Hart has been here propelling the housing authority forward for nearly half of that time,” said William Jones, HACE Executive Director. “The tremendous impact she has imparted on the Elizabeth community and the surrounding area is nothing short of remarkable and that is why she is so deserving of this award.”
The independent panel of judges was composed of previous ICON honorees who scored each nomination. View the full list of NJBIZ ICON Award honorees at www.njbiz.com/introducing-the-2023-njbiz-icon-honorees.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
Contact
Housing Authority of the City of ElizabethContact
Cathy Hart
(908) 965-2400
https://hacenj.com
Cathy Hart
(908) 965-2400
https://hacenj.com
Categories