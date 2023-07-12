HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart Honored with 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award: Cathy Hart Marks 39 Years of Unmatched Commitment to HACE Residents

HACE is proud to congratulate Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart for receiving a 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award. This prestigious award recognizes the lifetime career achievements of business leaders across the State of New Jersey. Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves.