SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2023 Hybrid, July 11 – 13 in San Francisco

Noblesville, IN, July 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Other topics are: Smart Manufacturing, Smart MedTech, Creating a Diverse and Inclusive Industry, Building an Inclusive Talent Pipeline.SMC Corporation of America will exhibit process and automation components for both wet and dry processes, temperature control and transfer equipment to advance automated control technology for wafer fabrication.Products on display are:· IO Link Compatible Products for Smart Automation· High Purity Digital Control of Fluid Flow· High Purity Fluoropolymer Valves & Fittings· Rocker & Poppet Type Isolation Valves· High Vacuum and Vacuum Components· Pneumatic & Electric Linear Actuators and Grippers· Directional Control Valves with Wireless Communication· Integrated Flow Meter Manifold for Water Cooling Lines· Chillers & Thermal Control Units· Refrigerated Dryers· Static Elimination Products· Pressure & Flow Sensors· Airline Preparation EquipmentVisit SMC's Booth 641, South Hall at Moscone Center – San Francisco, CAExhibit Dates & Hours:· July 11 (T) 10:00 – 5:00 PST· July 12 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PST· July 13 (Th) 10:00 – 4:00 PSTAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.